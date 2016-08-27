UI volleyball opens season with victory

Other Related Content LIVE! Illini Classic: Arkansas

CHAMPAIGN — There was an interesting moment in Illinois’ Volleyball 101 event two weeks ago. Naya Crittenden came up in the conversation between Illini coaches and fans. The new Illinois assistants mentioned the senior opposite as one of the best attackers on the team.

Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said there was a bit of disconnect on that between the Volleyball 101 attendees and his first-year assistants.

“The crowd, the people that were there, had no idea Naya Crittenden was one of our better attackers,” Hambly said. “My staff’s new. They didn’t see her last year. They didn’t know she really struggled offensively at times. She’s not that now.”

Crittenden’s season opener wasn’t perfect after a hot start, but she still put down six kills and was looked to in higher-leverage situations in Illinois’ 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 win against Arkansas in the Illini Classic.

“I think she made some errors trying to be overly-aggressive on some plays otherwise her hitting efficiency would have been a lot higher,” Hambly said. “She loves to be aggressive, and we like that about her, but I think we can eliminate some of those errors. I thought she was a threat, and we need that on the right side.”

Crittenden’s not-so-typical volleyball path has been explored before. Track star gives volleyball a shot as a sophomore in high school, garners Division I interest because of her athleticism and ultimately ends up playing in both of the top conferences in the country — the Big Ten and Pac-12.

What was missing for Crittenden, though, with both her late start in the sport and her two-year stint at Oregon, was the instruction that could refine her physical prowess as an attacker.

“Before coming here, I never really had that,’ Crittenden said. “It was like, ‘You’re an athlete. Let’s just throw you in the front row.’ ”

Crittenden arrived at Illinois last summer when the Illini coaches couldn’t be in the gym with their team, per NCAA rules. Hambly’s first time actually coaching Crittenden came in the preseason practices — a short run up to the start of the season.

“When she came to us, we had two weeks to get her ready,” Hambly said. “All year we were frustrated because her arm swing and her approach just weren’t where we wanted it to be.”

An inconsistent attack from one match to another was the result, even as Crittenden’s defensive production stayed fairly steady during her first season at Illinois.

The change for Crittenden came this spring. Hambly was, for the first time, able to break down Crittenden’s game technically and build her back up.

“We started to make some technical changes to see what was in there,” Hambly said. “She’s always been athletic and physical. You hope (technical skill) comes out. Once that happened, we were pretty sure she could be pretty offensive.”

Crittenden said Hambly broke down everything about her game — blocking and attacking.

“It was very technical,” she said. “Everything was about how to get our feet right and hips right and hands right. It’s been a long road. Spring was just really good for me to have a coach actually break down everything and take the time to develop me as a player.”

The Illinois coaches aren’t the only ones to notice Crittenden’s growth as a player.

“Naya worked really hard in the spring,” setter Jordyn Poulter said. “Worked her butt off transitioning to get that to come more naturally. When we get in long rallies, we can count on her to score.”

Michelle Strizak said Crittenden is just scratching the surface of her abilities. What stands out to the senior outside hitter about her counterpart on the right side is how much Crittenden works to keep improving her game.

“She knows where she started from. She started a little later with volleyball than the rest of us,” Strizak said. “She wants to be the best version of herself.”

Richey's wrap

What happened

Illinois steamrolled Arkansas offensively in the first two sets, with its quicker tempo and balanced attack proving too much for the Razorbacks. The third set wasn’t nearly as efficient, but Illinois held on for the season-opening sweep.

Match MVP

Jackie Quade’s Illini debut was certainly MVP-worthy. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native led all players with 15 kills — on just 21 swings — and also had eight digs, an ace and a block.

What was said

“I think the stats reflect how I feel. She did great. She maintained a high level of composure for it being her first collegiate match. That was awesome.” — sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter on Quade.

What’s next

Illinois concludes Illini Classic play today with a pair of matches, facing Xavier at 10 a.m. and Missouri State at 7 p.m. The Musketeers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Bears in five sets in Friday’s first match.