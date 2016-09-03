Illini volleyball falls to Stanford in 5 sets

Image Gallery: UI Volleyball vs Xavier » more Photo by: Holly Hart The Illini become fired up as they take on Xavier. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.

BOULDER, Colo. — Several of the same issues that plagued No. 17 Illinois in last weekend’s five-set loss to Missouri State crept up again Saturday afternoon against No. 9 Stanford.

While the defense at the net was better — more touches, deflections to go with a lot of stuffed shots — the Illini still struggled in the serve-pass game against the Cardinal. Stanford capitalized and held off a late charge from Illinois for a 25-22, 19-25, 25-12, 20-25, 15-12 victory.

“We passed better than we did against Missouri State, but it still wasn’t the level we need it to be,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “But like I told the team is we can get better at those things. We’ve just got to keep putting in work.”

Illinois (2-2) finished the match with 15 total team blocks. Leading the way was sophomore middle blocker Ali Bastianelli, who set a program record with 14 block assists. The previous record of 13 was held by Anna Dorn, Kellie Hebeisen and Johannah Bangert (twice).

“We did block a lot of balls,” Hambly said. “(Stanford is) a big team and really physical. I think we outblocked them not just in stuffs, but also in touches. They out-ball controlled us the whole time. We gave them way too many free balls.”

That’s where Stanford (2-1) took advantage. Free balls from Illinois meant an in-system Cardinal offense.

That meant plenty of sets to All-America middle blocker Inky Ajanaku and freshman middle blocker Audriana Fitzmorris, who Hambly said is an All-American in the making.

Fitzmorris had a match-high 20 kills and just one error on 34 swings. Ajanaku chipped in 13 kills on 27 swings with just two errors.

“Fitzmorris is a really special attacker,” Hambly said. “If we’re giving people free balls like that, we’re not going to win. We’ve got to execute at a higher level.”

Michelle Strizak led Illinois with 17 kills, but Naya Crittenden’s 13 kills came at a higher efficiency — also a repeat of the Missouri State match.

“That’s who we thought Naya is,” Hambly said. “I think she should be (playing) this (way) the whole time. We’ll see if she keeps her head right and keeps working harder and keeps adding things to her game. That’s going to be the key.”

Illinois will return to action at 7 p.m. today against host Colorado to conclude the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.