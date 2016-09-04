UI volleyball drops another five-setter

Image Gallery: UI Volleyball vs Xavier » more Photo by: Holly Hart The Illini become fired up as they take on Xavier. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.

BOULDER, Colo. — Illinois turned up the intensity in the fourth set Sunday night against Colorado.

Had to.

Trailing by a set, the Illini needed a win to extend play in the final match of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. They got it and kept battling in the fifth before the Buffaloes rallied for a 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 18-25, 19-17 win.

The loss to the Buffaloes, who also upset No. 13 Penn State on Saturday, made for three straight five-set losses for No. 17 Illinois (2-3). The loss also stands as a cause for some concern — second weekend of the season or not — for Illini coach Kevin Hambly.

“The thing that was disappointing (Sunday) was the same that was disappointing against Missouri State — we weren’t ready to compete,” Hambly said. “If you’re not going to bring it, of course you’re going to lose. We felt like we learned that lesson already.

“This can define us if we let it, or we can fight the good fight. That’s what the plan is, of course.”

Sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter said her biggest concern was in Illinois’ lack of consistency and ability to execute at times.

“I think that it’s promising that we have shown glimpses of what we can be if we were just consistent,” said Poulter, who finished the match against Colorado with a career-high nine kills to go with 45 assists, seven digs and four blocks.

“Obviously, losing two matches in a row is frustrating,” Poulter continued, “but we can’t hold on to them and have to use them as motivation this week in practice because we’re going up against good teams next week and the rest of the season, frankly.”

Hambly went deep into his bench against Colorado (3-1), using every player expect for freshman Kaylin Korte, who wasn’t 100 percent.

Sophomore middle blocker Blayke Hranicka had three kills on four swings in her Illini debut, and senior defensive specialist McKenna Kelsay provided a spark in the fifth set with her serve.

That energy and effort weren’t always there Sunday night, however.

“I don’t have a sense of it right now,” Hambly said about the cause for Illinois’ early struggles in their most recent matches. “We’re going to look at preparation.”

“I think we came out very on our heels and very almost too relaxed,” Poulter added about Sunday night’s match. “Our gameplan in our talk in the locker room is to come out and attack teams, and we did not do that at all to start.

“Individually I think it’s up to everybody to find that level of competitiveness and calmness going into the match, but, collectively, we’ve got to hold each other accountable for that, too.”

Jacqueline Quade led the Illini (2-3) with 12 kills against Colorado. Middle blockers Ali Bastianelli and Katie Stadick chipped in 10 kills apiece, and it was Bastianelli who got Illinois going offensively in its second-set win.

Illinois will return to action Friday at the Nike Invitational in Eugene, Ore., facing the host Ducks in the first of three matches.

Upcoming schedule

A look at Illinois volleyball’s next six matches, at two tournaments:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Friday Oregon* 9 p.m.

Saturday Belmont* 1 p.m.

Saturday Saint Mary’s* 8 p.m.

Sept. 16 Omaha^ 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 Murray State^ 10 a.m.

Sept. 17 Saint Louis^ 7 p.m.

*Nike Invitational, at Eugene, Ore.

^Billiken Invitational, at St. Louis