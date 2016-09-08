UI volleyball preview: Nike Invitational

Image Gallery: UI Volleyball vs Xavier » more Photo by: Holly Hart The Illini become fired up as they take on Xavier. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.

Nike Invitational



Friday

Saint Mary’s vs. Belmont, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Illinois at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Saturday

No. 21 Illinois vs. Belmont, 1 p.m.

Belmont at Oregon, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Illinois vs. Saint Mary’s, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Saint Mary’s at Oregon, 2 p.m.



Lineups

No. 21 Illinois (2-3)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Jordyn Poulter So. 6-2 10.88 a/s

OH Michelle Strizak Sr. 6-1 3.18 k/s

OH Jacqueline Quade Fr. 6-2 3.12 k/s

OPP Naya Crittenden Sr. 6-2 2.38 k/s

MB Ali Bastianelli So. 6-3 1.71 b/s

MB Katie Stadick Sr. 6-3 0.88 b/s

L Brandi Donnelly Jr. 5-8 3.76 d/s

FYI: Illinois ranks last among Big Ten teams in two statistical categories — opponents’ hitting percentage (.226) and aces (0.8 per set) — the former coming from playing one of the tougher schedules to date.



Oregon (4-2)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Maggie Scott Jr. 5-10 6.94 a/s

OH Lindsey Vander Weide So. 6-3 2.71 k/s

OH Taylor Agost Jr. 6-2 2.15 k/s

OPP Willow Johnson Fr. 6-2 2.18 k/s

MB Ronika Stone Fr. 6-2 1.50 b/s

MB Sumeet Gill So. 6-3 0.54 b/s

L Amanda Benson Sr. 5-7 4.71 d/s

FYI: Johnson is the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson. She’s part of the Ducks’ 6-2 system, with sophomore August Raskie the other setter.



Belmont (6-1)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Emma Price R-Jr. 5-10 9.65 a/s

OH Arianna Person Jr. 5-8 3.74 k/s

OH Tori Simmons So. 5-10 1.20 k/s

OPP Brie Lewis Jr. 5-10 2.65 k/s

MB Hannah Hickman Fr. 6-1 1.21 b/s

MB Alexa Nichols R-So. 6-2 0.96 b/s

L Emily Richards Jr. 5-8 2.78 d/s

FYI: Four different Bruins average at least two digs per set, including Naperville North grad Ellie Ivancich, who’s second behind Richards with 2.43 digs per set.



Saint Mary’s (4-2)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Mary Hernandez Jr. 5-7 6.09 a/s

OH Sarah Chase So. 6-0 3.13 k/s

OH Lindsey Knudsen So. 6-0 3.09 k/s

OPP Lindsey Calvin So. 6-2 2.30 k/s

MB Aubrey Pitts Fr. 6-2 0.70 b/s

MB Alex O’Sullivan So. 5-10 0.83 b/s

L Madi Wilkerson Jr. 5-5 4.26 d/s

FYI: The Gaels run a 6-2 system as well, with 5-foot-8 senior Hannah Liserra the other setter.



Details

Site: Matthew Knight Arena (12,364), Eugene, Ore.

Radio: Dave Loane will have the call on FightingIllini.com for all three matches. Only the Oregon and Belmont matches will air live on WDWS 1400-AM.

Series histories: Illinois leads Oregon 2-0; First meeting with Belmont; Illinois leads Saint Mary’s 1-0.

Last meetings: The Illini beat the Ducks 3-2 on Aug. 30, 2008, at Huff Hall, and swept the Gaels 3-0 on Aug. 27, 2011, at the BYU Nike Invitational in Provo, Utah.

FYI: Saint Mary’s got an early look at Colleen Ward and Michelle Bartsch dominating at the pins for the 2011 Illinois squad that went on to finish runner-up at the NCAA tourney.



Scott Richey’s storylines

BRANCHING OUT

Ali Bastianelli’s main strength has always been her block. That hasn’t changed this season, as the Illini sophomore middle blocker ranks 13th in the country and third in the Big Ten — behind Maryland’s Ashlyn McGregor and Wisconsin’s Tionna Williams — with 1.59 blocks per set. She showed that side of her game last weekend against Stanford, setting an Illinois record with 14 total blocks against the Cardinal. She unveiled a growing part of her game the next match against Colorado with 10 kills and just one error on 21 swings. “We needed her, so maybe it forced us to use her a little bit more because we were struggling to score in other places,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “I think that was great for us. We’ve been wanting her to get more involved and want the ball, and she did that and (sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter) found her and used her the right way.”



BUSINESS AS USUAL?

Hambly anticipates one challenge for Naya Crittenden in her return to Oregon after spending her first two seasons with the Ducks — making sure it’s Illinois vs. Oregon and not Naya Crittenden vs. Oregon. Sure, Crittenden wouldn’t mind beating her former team (although there are just half a dozen of her former teammates still on the roster), but she’s taking a different tact in heading back to Eugene. “I think of it as another business trip for us,” Crittenden said. “It’s another important game, and it’s another game for us to get better. Obviously I want to beat them, but it’s not something where I’m wanting it to be all about me like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m going back,’ because it doesn’t matter.”

They’re another team I want to beat, just like all the other games we’ve played the past couple weeks.”



APPRECIATING A CHALLENGE

Illinois has shown flashes of the top end of its potential through the first five matches of the season. Harnessing it more consistently is the challenge. “I think we’re really hungry to win and frustrated we didn’t come out with the results, but it’s good to know that (the high moments) are there,” senior outside hitter Michelle Strizak said. “We have all this potential. It makes me hopeful, but not just hopeful. We’re determined to make a change.” Hambly said he sees his team as a work in progress, a puzzle to solve throughout the season. “I think we’re figuring all of it out,” he said. “We’re figuring out what this team is still. We can play an easier schedule and be 5-0 or 6-0, but I’d much rather have these things to figure out now than to try and figure them out in the Big Ten.”