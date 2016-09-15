UI volleyball preview: Billiken Invitational

Video: Richey on Roundball, Sept. 14, 2016 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette As Jalen Coleman-Lands recuperates from his latest injury, which Illini has a chance to take his spot in the rotation. Beat writer Scott Richey weighs in. REMINDER: Richey is chatting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and you can submit questions by clicking here.

Friday: Illinois vs. Omaha, 4:30 p.m.; Murray State at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Illinois vs. Murray State, 10 a.m.; Omaha at Saint Louis, noon; Omaha vs. Murray State, 4:30 p.m.; Illinois at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Lineups

Illinois (4-4)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. KEY Stat

S Jordyn Poulter So. 6-2 9.81 a/s

OH Michelle Strizak Sr. 6-1 2.70 k/s

OH Jacqueline Quade Fr. 6-2 2.94 k/s

OPP Naya Crittenden Sr. 6-2 2.00 k/s

MB Ali Bastianelli So. 6-3 1.74 b/s

MB Katie Stadick Sr. 6-3 1.06 b/s

L Brandi Donnelly Jr. 5-8 4.16 d/s

FYI: Freshman outside hitter Kaylin Korte made her Illini debut last Friday against Oregon. The Morris native and 2015 News-Gazette All-State first-team selection had two kills on eight swings.



Omaha (2-9)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. KEY Stat

S Sydney O’Shaughnessy Jr. 5-8 8.24 a/s

OH Kayla Torson So. 5-11 2.82 k/s

OH Elise Brown Sr. 6-1 1.21 k/s

OPP Hannah Angeli Fr. 6-0 1.69 k/s

MB Ellie Brown Fr. 6-1 0.61 b/s

MB Amanda Conlin Jr. 6-2 0.77 b/s

L Ashley Smith Fr. 5-6 4.41 d/s

FYI: Mavericks coach Rose Shires is in her 27th season at the helm and guided Omaha through the transition to NCAA Division I status. She has a career record of 477-352.



Murray State (4-5)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. KEY Stat

S Courtney Radle Fr. 5-10 10.0 a/s

OH Scottie Ingram Sr. 5-10 4.71 k/s

OH Rachel Giustino Fr. 5-10 3.37 k/s

OPP Audrey Lewis R-Sr. 5-9 1.57 k/s

MB Dacia Brown R-So. 5-11 0.46 b/s

MB Olivia Chatman Jr. 5-10 0.51 b/s

L Ellie Lorenz Sr. 5-4 4.54 d/s

FYI: Giustino earned her second OVC Newcomer of the Week honor after notching double-doubles against Wright State and Butler last week. The Marian Central Catholic grad was also a 2015 News-Gazette All-State first-team selection.



Saint Louis (2-8)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. KEY Stat

S Ashley Gagen Sr. 5-8 5.72 a/s

OH Danielle Rygelski Sr. 5-11 5.33 k/s

OH Morgan Goodman Fr. 5-11 1.00 k/s

OPP Maryann Ejele Sr. 6-2 1.11 k/s

MB Lauren Leverenz Jr. 6-1 0.43 b/s

MB Taylor Paulson Sr. 6-2 0.53 b/s

L Mackenzie Long Jr. 5-4 3.56 d/s

FYI: The Billikens run a 6-2, with sophomore Camila Rivas the other setter.



Details

Site: Chaifetz Arena (10,600), St. Louis.

Radio: Dave Loane (play-by-play) and Mike Trame (analysis) will have the call today on WDWS 1400-AM. Loane returns Saturday on WDWS 1400-AM for Murray State and at

FightingIllini.com for Saint Louis.

Series histories: First meeting with Omaha; Illinois leads Murray State 3-0; Illinois leads Saint Louis 3-0.

Last meetings: Illinois swept Murray State on Dec. 5, 2014, in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Champaign and beat No. 16 Saint Louis in four sets on Sept. 12, 2009, at Huff Hall.

FYI: Just five current Illini played against Murray State in 2014 — Brandi Donnelly (15 digs), Michelle Strizak (four kills), Katie Stadick (seven kills, five blocks), Danielle Davis (three digs) and Allison Palmer (serving specialist).



Scott Richey’s storylines

SILVER LINING

Kevin Hambly hopes his team’s loss to Oregon last week — a Ducks sweep in which the Illini scored just 10 points in the first set — is more aberration than trend. The successive wins against Belmont and Saint Mary’s last weekend in Eugene, Ore., helped Illinois get back on track. Somewhat, at least. “It doesn’t hurt,” Hambly said. “We’re pretty realistic, though, about the fact we’ve got to beat an Oregon, beat a Stanford, beat a Colorado, to really get on track.” How Illinois played against the Bruins and Gaels was just as important as the final result. Namely, the Illini played to their potential. “That was important to us,” sophomore middle blocker Ali Bastianelli said. “Not so much the winning, but actually playing and finishing plays and executing on the balls. I think that was more important than the actual wins, but it does feel good to be back in the win column.”



QUICKER STARTS

This weekend’s tournament in St. Louis — a shorter trip the Illini appreciate — is the final tuneup before the start of Big Ten play Sept. 21 at Purdue. Hambly said the matches against Omaha, Murray State and Saint Louis will give his team a chance to truly get going offensively, shore up some minor pieces in the block and lock in back-row defense roles. Sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter said she’d like to see her team attack the Mavericks, Racers and Billikens like they did in the two wins in Eugene. “I think we were very engaged on coming out and attacking them, which we did in the first set,” Poulter said of the back-to-back sweeps last weekend. “When we lose the first set, it means we didn’t come out prepared and didn’t come out attacking. It was good to come out and do what we had actually talked about.”



OLD FRIEND

A familiar face for Illini fans will be on the opposing bench in Saturday’s final match. Former Illinois assistant Kent Miller sandwiched his two-year stop in Champaign between 12 seasons as the head coach at Toledo and the last five guiding Saint Louis. The Billikens have posted at least 20 wins in each of the past two seasons under Miller and are 83-78 now in his sixth season. “He’s had some really bad luck, which has been hard to watch from afar,” Hambly said, noting a rash of injuries and a former player, Mary Boken, who was shot and killed when she returned to St. Louis for an alumni match in Miller’s second year. “I think he’s gotten a good level of talent in there if he can keep it healthy. He’s been close to winning the (Atlantic 10) a couple times, but he just needs a break. He never got it at Toledo, and I’m hoping he gets it (now). I hope he doesn’t get it against us, necessarily, but I hope he gets it down the line. I think they can win their conference tournament if they get healthy.”