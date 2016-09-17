Passing shines for Illini volleyball in fifth straight win

ST. LOUIS — Passing has been something of a struggle for Illinois throughout its nonconference slate.

Spot on passing facilitates the type of quick attack Illinois coach Kevin Hambly wants to run, and the Illini are tough to beat when sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter can work the ball at that speed to all of her available hitters.

The clearest sign the Illini were pleased with their passing and back row defense Saturday at the Billiken Invitational was junior libero Brandi Donnelly’s selection as the tournament MVP and freshman defensive specialist Caroline Welsh’s inclusion on the all-tournament team.

Hambly let his players choose their all-tournament selections. With sophomore middle blocker Ali Bastianelli the third Illini representative, defense and passing was certainly key as Illinois finished its 3-0 tournament run with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 sweep against the Billikens on Saturday night after sweeping Murray State earlier in the day and Nebraska-Omaha on Friday.

“I think a lot of times people pay more attention to the big kills and blocks, so it was cool my teammates noticed the little things like passing,” said Donnelly, who tied Welsh for a team-high nine digs. “The game just becomes a lot easier when our passing is on. Jordyn can run absolutely anything, and it opens up a lot of seams for the hitters. it just makes the whole thing run a lot more smoothly.”

Hambly said Donnelly’s passing was “lights out” and that senior defensive specialist Danielle Davis also “passed great.” The idea that passing is important is one the Illini coaches share on a regular basis — and one the Illinois players realize.

“I think we say it enough,” Hambly said. “We talk about it all the time. They know when we’re struggling. I thought we passed really, really well through the whole tournament.”

Better passing led to a more efficient and effective Illinois attack against Saint Louis. Five different players had at least five kills, with freshman Jacqueline Quade leading the way with eight. Seniors Michelle Strizak and Naya Crittenden had seven apiece.

Illinois (7-4) will take a five-match winning streak into the start of Big Ten play Wednesday at Purdue.

“I feel like our confidence grew every single match,” Hambly said. “We played at a higher level and handled the ball better. All the things we wanted to get better at, we got better at. We made a lot of improvement. We’ll find out how much that all means when we get into the Big Ten.”