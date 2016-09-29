Raucous Huff Hall not enough as Illini fall to No. 1 Nebraska

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois' Michelle Strizak goes up for a ball against two Nebraska players during their match Wednesday at Huff Hall in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — A full complement of Marching Illini filled the south bleachers at Huff Hall, producing enough sound to make players on Nebraska's bench put fingers in their ears in an attempt to block out the thundering noise.

The Spike Squad section was packed —and loud — per usual. And a 2,911-strong crowd came alive for big Illinois play after big Illinois play.

The Illini weren't lacking for home-court advantage on "IlliNOISE Night" Wednesday night at Huff.

But Nebraska was able to play the silencer. Illinois' big moments didn't come consistently enough, and a veteran Cornhuskers team — the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and reigning NCAA champion — proved unshakeable in a 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 victory against the Illini.

"That atmosphere was great; the band was super loud," said Jacqueline Quade, who had a match-high 14 kills for the Illini. "That part was really excited, and I think it helped us. We had a lot of energy tonight. I thought our excitement was there. The execution wasn't."

That Nebraska entered the match as the No. 1 team didn't mean much to Illinois. How the Illini played against the Cornhuskers did.

"In the Big Ten, every team is beatable, and every team is good," Illinois sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter said. "We came into this match feeling confident in what our game plan was, and I think we just mis-executed a little bit.

"I think we were inconsistent at times in all areas. When our digging was good, our attacking was off, and I think vice versa sometimes. When we're not consistent throughout —especially against a very consistent team like Nebraska —it's going to exploit some weaknesses."

Illinois (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) did flash moments of its potential, but they were often fleeting. The No. 24 Illini have competed with the nation's elite, but they haven't shown they can beat them, well, consistently.

"We played well at times," UI coach Kevin Hambly said. "We just didn't sustain a level, couldn't sustain a level, with (Nebraska) yet."

Don't confuse Wednesday's three-set loss with the sweep Oregon handed Illinois earlier this month. The Illini entered that match carrying the baggage of three straight five-set losses — matches they felt were winnable.

Illinois has gotten better since that Sept. 9 loss. It had even won seven straight matches entering Wednesday night's showdown with Nebraska, including a win on the road at then No. 10 Purdue last week.

The search for consistency, though, continues.

"I think it comes into play when we're practicing, and the more consistent we become sustaining through practice, the better it will help us stay focused in the game," Poulter said.

Overall execution across all phases is on Hambly's to-do list.

"That's the thing I think Wisconsin and Minnesota and Nebraska are all doing, and the rest of the league is all trying to figure out," he said. "They're 1-2-3 (Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin are the top teams in the AVCA Top 25) for a reason, and they're playing like that.

"They're very clean. We're not clean right now. That's the great thing is that we keep getting things exposed and keep working and we get lots of matches to get better."

What happened

Illinois' game plan against a Nebraska team with heavy hitters at either pin was similar to what worked last week in the win at Purdue — serve aggressive and keep the Cornhuskers out of system as much as possible. There was some success in that regard, but not enough against a strong passing Nebraska squad, which showed why it's the No. 1 team in the nation.

Match MVP

Kadie Rolfzen did it all for the 'Huskers. The Nebraska senior led her team with 12 kills, finished just one dig shy of a double-double, teamed up with her twin sister Amber for several blocks and even threw in an ace for good measure. About what you'd expect from a three-time All-American.

What was said

"I haven't seen them lose the serve-pass battle all year. You go into (the match) knowing that because they serve so aggressive and they've got some big arms back there whacking it. They have confidence. They also know they can side out, so that gives them some freedom to go back and miss some serves. We won't see a better serve-pass team than that, I don't think." — Illinois coach Kevin Hambly on Nebraska.

What's next

Illinois has proven good at moving on — win or lose. The Illini (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) will need that Sunday at Maryland, and Hambly said he expects it most from Naya Crittenden, who struggled against a Nebraska defense set up to shut her down. The Terrapins (8-7, 0-3) have yet to win a set in Big Ten action.