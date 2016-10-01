UI volleyball preview: Visiting Maryland

Image Gallery: UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska » more Illinois' Michelle Strizak(4) during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

No. 24 Illinois at Maryland, noon Sunday



Lineups

No. 24 Illinois (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Jordyn Poulter So. 6-2 10.27 a/s

OH Michelle Strizak Sr. 6-1 2.64 k/s

OH Jacqueline Quade Fr. 6-2 3.20 k/s

OPP Naya Crittenden Sr. 6-2 2.31 k/s

MB Ali Bastianelli So. 6-3 1.82 b/s

MB Katie Stadick Sr. 6-3 0.91 b/s

L Brandi Donnelly Jr. 5-8 4.18 d/s

FYI: Quade leads the Illini with 163 kills this season and has hit double figures in 11 of 14 matches, setting her career high of 15 kills in her Illini debut against Arkansas. She matched it the next day against Xavier.



Maryland (8-7, 0-3 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Whitney Craigo Sr. 5-10 7.65 a/s

OH Gia Milana Fr. 6-2 3.76 k/s

OH Liz Twilley So. 6-1 2.39 k/s

OPP Angel Gaskin So. 6-1 2.02 k/s

MB Ashlyn MacGregor Sr. 6-2 1.80 b/s

MB Hailey Murray Jr. 6-1 0.88 b/s

L Kelsey Wicinski So. 5-10 4.67 d/s

FYI: Milana is one of two Big Ten freshman outside hitters who rank ahead of Quade in kills per set. The other? Two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Molly Haggerty, who is a fixture in the rotation at Wisconsin.



Details

Site: XFINITY Pavilion (1,500), College Park, Md.

Radio: Dave Loane (play-by-play) and Libby Knight (analysis) will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.

Online: BTN Plus on BTN2Go.com (subscription).

Series history: Illinois leads 3-0.

Last meeting: Illinois swept Maryland on Sept. 25, 2015, in College Park.

FYI: Last year’s win against the Terrapins was middle blocker-centric for the Illini. Katie Stadick had 10 kills on 20 swings to go with seven blocks. Ali Bastianelli chipped in seven kills and three blocks in her Big Ten debut.



Scott Richey’s storylines

HELP WANTED

Illinois coach Kevin Hambly could envision Wednesday’s three-set loss to No. 1 Nebraska going differently had the Illini been able to get senior opposite Naya Crittenden going on the right side. Crittenden hit negative-.190, with four kills and eight attack errors on 21 swings. Nebraska’s block had her dialed in. “They had a nice plan, and we needed to help Naya figure out how to get out of that a little bit more,” Hambly said. “I think she had a hard time finding a rhythm. I think her and (setter Jordyn Poulter) had a hard time finding it. I think Jordyn was kind of pulling her off and on (the net). Then she got blocked a couple times and maybe that rattled her a little. She’s still trying to figure out how to be an offensive weapon for us.”



PLAY IT AGAIN

Replay slowly is making its way into college volleyball. That includes Huff Hall, where it was used for the first time last Saturday when Rutgers coach CJ Werneke challenged two plays, including an unsuccessful challenge of match point in Illinois’ three-set win. Hambly challenged two calls Wednesday night against the Cornhuskers. Neither ended in the call being reversed, but Hambly said that was likely due more to replay in its infancy at Huff than him erring in issuing the challenge. “It’s about camera angles, some of it,” Hambly said. “I think the angle on (Brandi Donnelly’s pancake dig) that ball was up. I trust Brandi wouldn’t lie about that. Everyone around her was saying call that. We didn’t have the right camera angle, and that’s what happens.”



NUMBERS GAME

Poulter’s short Illini career clearly has shown one thing — she’s more interested in working the ball to her hitters than looking for her own attack. Hambly compared her to Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson in that regard. But the Illini coaches still wouldn’t mind if their 6-foot-2 setter called her own number a little more often. Poulter has 45 kills on 82 attacks this season and is hitting .439 doing so, but she wasn’t able to add to that total Wednesday. “I think our hitters were attacking pretty well, and I didn’t feel, necessarily, that some of the passes gave me the opportunity to put it where I wanted to,” Poulter said. “(The Cornhuskers) were sticking on me pretty well in the middle of the court.”