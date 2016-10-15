UI volleyball preview: Hosting Northwestern

Image Gallery: UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska » more Illinois' Michelle Strizak(4) during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

No. 24 Illinois vs. Northwestern: Saturday, 7 p.m.



Lineups

No. 24 Illinois (12-6, 5-2 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Jordyn Poulter So. 6-2 10.56 a/s

OH Michelle Strizak Sr. 6-1 2.76 k/s

OH Jacqueline Quade Fr. 6-2 3.06 k/s

OPP Naya Crittenden Sr. 6-2 2.39 k/s

MB Ali Bastianelli So. 6-3 1.77 b/s

MB Katie Stadick Sr. 6-3 0.89 b/s

L Brandi Donnelly Jr. 5-8 4.33 d/s

FYI: Donnelly has 286 digs on the season, putting her at 1,391 for her career — or 829 behind Illinois program leader Jennifer Beltran (2,220). The Illini junior libero ranks third in the Big Ten in digs per set, trailing just Michigan’s Jenna Lerg (4.49) and Maryland’s Kelsey Wicinski (4.36).



Northwestern (7-12, 0-7 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Taylor Tashima Jr. 6-0 8.52 a/s

OH Symone Abbott Jr. 6-1 4.10 k/s

OH Kayla Morin Sr. 6-2 1.75 k/s

OPP Gabrielle Hazen Jr. 6-3 2.10 k/s

MB Rachael Fara So. 6-3 0.42 b/s

MB Maddie Slater Sr. 6-3 1.01 b/s

L Rafae Strobos Sr. 6-0 2.18 d/s

FYI: The Wildcats have lost eight straight matches, dating back to their nonconference finale against Northern Iowa on Sept. 17. They’ve also won just one set in that streak, in a 3-1 loss at Indiana in which the Hoosiers hit .304 in their victory — 27 points above their season average.



Details

Site: Huff Hall (4,050), Champaign.

Radio: Dave Loane (play-by-play) and Mike Trame (analysis) will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.

Online: BTN Plus on BTN2Go.com (subscription).

Series history: Illinois leads 54-29.

Last meeting: Illinois won 3-0 on Oct. 5 in Evanston, getting a match-high 10 kills from senior middle blocker Katie Stadick.

FYI: Wednesday’s win against Michigan State marked the first time since Sept. 17 that Illinois sophomore middle blocker Ali Bastianelli didn’t have at least five blocks. Still the national leader at 1.77 blocks per set, Bastianelli has hit double digits in blocks three times this season after posting just one such performance a year ago.



Scott Richey’s storylines

TOUGHER COMPETITION

Illinois entered the week ranked 62nd in the country in RPI. That’s a number that doesn’t exactly jibe with the Illini’s NCAA tournament goals. It’s also a number that should steadily rise as the rest of the seasons plays out. Illinois took a step in that direction Wednesday beating Michigan State, which was 12th in RPI, and the Illini have Big Ten matches remaining against Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State. All of those teams are currently in the top 30 in RPI. “We need it to be higher,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said of his team’s RPI. “We need to get somewhere in the 40 range, but I feel like that’s going to happen as we get through the Big Ten.”



HEALING UP

Katie Stadick led Illinois with five blocks in Wednesday’s win against Michigan State. It was the first time she hit that mark since tallying six blocks on Sept. 10 against Saint Mary’s. The 6-foot-3 middle blocker still has her left wrist and hand wrapped, but the fact she’s no longer wearing what was essentially a protective club on that hand didn’t hurt her performance against the Spartans. “Yeah, club’s gone, and I think that helps,” Hambly said. “She got tooled off that big, plastic thing she had on. Since Northwestern (on Oct. 5) I think she’s blocked a lot better. She also told me her hands move fast now. She had this giant plastic thing and it felt really cumbersome and it was heavy. Now she can move, and she had a couple really nice blocks (against Michigan State).



NO LATE LETDOWN

Illinois has had moments this season — and some last — where its energy level and level of play dipped in the third set following the break after the second. That wasn’t the case Wednesday against Michigan State. Hambly said the Spartans’ rally to extend the second set to a 32-30 Illini victory might have been a blessing in disguise, that Michigan State at its best caught his team’s attention. There was no letdown in the third set against the Spartans. “They actually bought into what we were saying,” Hambly said. “They really did a good job of staying just moment to moment and focusing on what was in front of them. I thought how we finished, it was really good because that’s a challenge when you get up and you feel comfortable.”