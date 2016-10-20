UI volleyball preview: Hosting Indiana

Image Gallery: UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska » more Illinois' Michelle Strizak(4) during their match with Nebraska at Huff Hall in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

No. 22 Illinois vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.



Lineups

No. 22 Illinois (13-6, 6-2 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Jordyn Poulter So. 6-2 10.52 a/s

OH Michelle Strizak Sr. 6-1 2.77 k/s

OH Jacqueline Quade Fr. 6-2 3.06 k/s

OPP Naya Crittenden Sr. 6-2 2.37 k/s

MB Ali Bastianelli So. 6-3 1.84 b/s

MB Katie Stadick Sr. 6-3 0.89 b/s

L Brandi Donnelly Jr. 5-8 4.48 d/s

FYI: Bastianelli still leads the country in blocks per set, but that only tells part of the tale of Illinois’ robust defense at the net. Poulter’s 0.94 blocks per set makes her the best of the Big Ten’s setters in that regard. And those two now play side by side in the Illini’s rotation.



Indiana (13-8, 2-6 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Megan Tallman Sr. 5-10 10.55 a/s

OH Allison Hammond Sr. 6-0 3.78 k/s

OH Kendall Beerman R-Fr. 6-2 2.81 k/s

OPP Elizabeth Asdell So. 6-3 1.93 k/s

MB Jazzmine McDonald Sr. 6-2 0.77 b/s

MB Deyshia Lofton Fr. 6-2 0.95 b/s

L Taylor Lebo Sr. 5-9 3.40 d/s

FYI: Need an ace? The Hoosiers can probably deliver. Three Indiana players — Lebo (third), Hammond (sixth) and Tallman (10th) — all rank in the top 10 in the Big Ten in aces per set. Lebo’s jump topspin serve can be a monster.



Details

Site: Huff Hall (4,050), Champaign.

Radio: Dave Loane (play-by-play) and Mike Trame (analysis) will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.

Online: BTN Plus on BTN2Go.com (subscription).

Series history: Illinois leads 64-17.

Last meeting: Illinois swept Indiana, 3-0, on Nov. 21, 2015, in Champaign behind a match-high 11 kills from Michelle Strizak.

FYI: The Illini have only lost twice to the Hoosiers in the last decade. The last time? A four-set match in Bloomington, Ind., in 2010. Ashley Benson — the Hoosiers’ first ever All-American — had 18 kills in that match. Illinois All-Americans Colleen Ward and Michelle Bartsch had 19 and 16, respectively.



Scott Richey’s storylines

No pressure for newcomer

Jacqueline Quade leads Illinois with 211 kills this season and ranks 15th in the Big Ten with 3.06 kills per set — good for third among freshmen behind Maryland’s Gia Milana and Wisconsin’s Molly Haggerty. That the 6-foot-2 outside hitter is the Illini’s best point scorer isn’t surprising. Before she even arrived on campus, Illinois coach Kevin Hambly was touting her ability to score points. It’s Quade’s consistent play Hambly couldn’t have automatically counted on, but it’s what the Illini have gotten. Quade has hit double-digit kills in 13 of 19 matches and has never gone more than two in a row in single digits — all while hitting a respectable .243. “You don’t know how freshmen are going to handle any of this stuff,” Hambly said. “I think for any player she’s handled it well and been able to brush things off. She feels pressure, certainly, but I think she’s able to drop that pressure faster than most players. She’s just kind of wired that way, too. She’s a happy, go lucky kid.”



Schedule makes for debate

A midweek match and a weekend match in the same week isn’t new to the Big Ten this season. Starting the conference schedule out that way is. With the Big Ten moving to Friday-Saturday matches from here on out, the change was met with mixed reviews from the Illini. Sophomore middle blocker Ali Bastianelli said it didn’t change much in a volleyball sense, but added she personally wasn’t a fan. Senior outside hitter Michelle Strizak liked it just fine. “It was an interesting transition from our pre-conference schedule when we had three matches all squished in one weekend,” she said. “I thought it went really well. We got a lot better still. We were able to train somehow and stay healthy — knock on wood.” And Hambly? Somewhere in the middle. “We had it at the end last year, and I like this better because we handled it better,” he said. “I’m not sure I loved the timing of it, but it works out because now we can do everything to prepare for the end of the year and December.”



Working for the weekend

The biggest change in moving to Friday-Saturday matches the rest of the season is the corresponding shift in practice schedules. Illinois no longer has to go light on Monday, prep on Tuesday for a Wednesday match, hard Thursday and then prep again Friday for the weekend. This Monday was a lighter day for the Illini, but Tuesday and Wednesday were all about training — and hard — leaving Thursday to prepare for Indiana. “We get to put some time in, get our volume up and focus on us,” Hambly said. “We can focus on some things we’ve seen and wanted to add to our systems and offense and all those kinds of things.” Bastianelli said she felt more can be accomplished with a more consistent training block. “We can focus on ourselves and get after it more,” she said.