UI volleyball preview: at Michigan

Illinois at No. 17 Michigan, 6 p.m. Friday



Lineups

Illinois (14-9, 7-5 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Jordyn Poulter So. 6-2 10.60 a/s

OH Michelle Strizak Sr. 6-1 2.73 k/s

OH Jacqueline Quade Fr. 6-2 2.90 k/s

OPP Naya Crittenden Sr. 6-2 2.48 k/s

MB Ali Bastianelli So. 6-3 1.73 b/s

MB Katie Stadick Sr. 6-3 0.96 b/s

L Brandi Donnelly Jr. 5-8 4.26 d/s

FYI: Bastianelli not only leads the Big Ten (and the country) in blocks per set but also ranks in the top 15 in the conference with a .341 hitting percentage.



No. 13 Michigan (18-6, 7-5 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S MacKenzi Welsh Fr. 6-1 10.38 a/s

OH Carly Skjodt So. 6-1 2.10 k/s

OH Kelly Murphy R-Sr. 6-0 2.49 k/s

OPP Katherine Mahlke Jr. 6-2 2.05 k/s

MB Abby Cole Sr. 6-5 3.13 k/s

MB Claire Kieffer-Wright Jr. 6-1 0.89 b/s

L Jenna Lerg So. 5-6 4.38 d/s

FYI: Welsh (Plainfield East) and defensive specialist Tiffany Clark (Benet Academy) were both N-G first-team All-State selections a year ago.



Details

Site: Cliff Keen Arena (1,800), Ann Arbor, Mich.

Radio: Dave Loane (play-by-play) and Libby Knight (analysis) will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.

Online: BTN Plus on BTN2Go.com (subscription).

Series history: Illinois leads 48-22.

Last meeting: Michigan won 3-1 on Nov. 27, 2015, in Ann Arbor.

FYI: The Wolverines’ win last season was their first against Illinois since 2012 and just their third in the past 15 meetings. Abby Cole had 20 kills to lead Michigan in that win, while Jocelynn Birks had 14 kills and 13 digs for a double-double.



Scott Richey’s storylines

Ending a drought

Illinois’ current three-match losing streak is its first stretch of consecutive losses since dropping four in a row beteen Aug. 27 and Sept. 9. The Illini followed that with seven straight wins. So what will it take to snap this particular streak? “We’ve talked about this, and I think we’re ready to do this — just being completely invested in every single second in practice,” redshirt freshman outside hitter Beth Prince said would be the key. “We’ve been talking about our competitive identity and finding that. We don’t need to wait to try and find it in a match. We need to initiate here every day in the gym and find it before we need to and are in an ‘Oh no, we have to figure this out’ situation.”



Put it together

The Illini’s last two matches were a contradiction in style. Nebraska’s three-set sweep was all about defense — on both sides. Iowa’s five-set win was the diametric opposite with neither team able to slow its opponent down offensively. Illinois sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter said a combination of the two is what the Illini are looking for. “You hear all the time ‘defense wins championships,’ and I think that is very true for us,” she said. “When we are defensive-minded it spreads to different areas of our game, but volleyball’s a very rounded sport. You have to be good in all aspects of the game to beat high level teams.”



Problem with numbers

Illinois sits eighth in the Big Ten standings heading into this weekend’s matches in Michigan, and the Illini’s RPI of 52 is 11th in the conference. And even sitting on a three-match losing streak with six matches against ranked teams remaning, Kevin Hambly isn’t concerned about what that might mean for his team’s NCAA tournament chances. “We can decide to panic, but I think if you ask the group, I think, technically, we’re getting better,” the Illini coach said. “But we’ve got to be better in the big moments. ... Looking at the schedule moving ahead, there’s some wins that we can get out there. Our RPI is going to go up because of the nature of who we’re playing, so I feel good about our chances of making the tournament.”