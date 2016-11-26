Volleyball still on NCAA tourney bubble

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The NCAA selection committee made its first run at its top 16 seeds for next week’s NCAA tournament and started to pencil in the rest of the field a couple hours before Illinois began its regular-season finale at No. 15 Penn State. Tweaks would be made, of course, as Saturday’s matches finished.

Those matches stood as the last chance at résumé enhancement for teams on the tournament bubble. That’s where Illinois sat heading into its match with the Nittany Lions, and where the Illini remained after a 25-18, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21 Penn State victory at Rec Hall.

“I thought we played pretty well,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “I actually thought we kind of played some of the best volleyball we’ve played, but it wasn’t enough — especially not at their place, which is a tough place to get wins. I thought we competed at a high level and gave ourselves a chance, but we couldn’t make the plays that were necessary.”

Regular-season finale loss aside, Illinois (17-14, 10-10 Big Ten) is perhaps leaning slightly toward “last four in” territory versus “first four out.”

The Illini reached the minimum of what Hambly considered necessary for tournament berth consideration with its sweep of Rutgers on Friday — 10 Big Ten wins. Illinois also finished the regular season tied with Ohio State and ahead of Purdue in the Big Ten standings. That the Buckeyes and Boilermakers are largely considered NCAA tournament locks has Hambly feeling better about his chances.

“A lot,” Hambly said. “I wish that Purdue actually would have got the one against Ohio State, and then I would feel even better. Purdue’s behind Iowa even, so I don’t know how that’s going to work. We’re kind of on that fringe bubble-wise as far as where our RPI is. We’ll see.”

If one thing keeps Illinois out of the tournament, it will be RPI. The Illini entered the final weekend of the regular season at No. 50. Beating Rutgers (201st) and losing to Penn State (23rd) — even with 14 kills from Jacqueline Quade, 11 from Michelle Strizak and nine apiece from Ali Bastianelli and Naya Crittenden — is basically a wash.

So that leaves Illinois playing a long waiting game. The full tournament field will be announced at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

“I’ll watch (Saturday’s) match and be ready to try to get better next week if we get the chance to advance,” Hambly said about his plans. “Besides that, I’m going to try to distract myself, which I think everyone else will. It’s very late to have to wait around and see if we’re in. It’s going to be a long day. We’ll get through it. I’ll probably hang out with my kids. They’re always a good distraction.”