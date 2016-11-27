Illini volleyball misses NCAA tournament

Other Related Content Volleyball still on NCAA tourney bubble

CHAMPAIGN — Six Big Ten teams among the top 16 seeds in the NCAA tournament left, realistically, maybe three possible destinations for Illinois as a bubble team — Lawrence, Kan., Manhattan, Kan., and Columbia, Mo.

The three teams headed to play at fifth-seeded Kansas were announced early Sunday night during the selection show. The first real domino to fall against Illinois’ tournament chances came when Ohio State was selected to head to Kansas State.

It was then Illini coach Kevin Hambly began to know his team was probably on the outside looking in with Purdue still waiting, too.

And when the Boilermakers were announced as one of the three teams headed to Missouri, Illinois’ fate was sealed.

Despite winning three of its final four matches — including one against the Buckeyes —

Illinois did not receive an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012 and for just second time in the past 10 seasons.

“We knew Purdue was still out there, and they have such a good RPI,” Hambly said. The Boilermakers were 22nd in the last RPI rankings released Nov. 21, with the Illini 50th. “That was hard to see because we kind of knew it was over.

“The hardest thing is the seniors. It was really hard. I don’t know if I’ve ever hugged seniors that long, and they’re great kids, great people. They tried hard. It’s hard to see them in so much pain, and we all feel the pain.”

Sunday’s selection show was a first for Hambly as a head coach with the uncertainty surrounding Illinois’ potential bid. It’s not a situation he liked being in, either.

“We earned it in a lot ways,” Hambly said. “We had wins on the table we needed to get, and we didn’t get them.”

Like a five-set loss to Missouri State in the final match of the season-opening Illini Classic, or five-setters against Stanford and Colorado in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. The last of those three came down to a decisive 19-17 fifth-set victory by the host Buffaloes.

“I think we’re one win away, two wins away maybe, from being in,” Hambly said, although RPI issues didn’t help. “A lot of those were deuce points. That’s the hard thing. When you talk to the team about how important each point is, maybe they believe it a little bit more now.”

Hambly said the Illini will get through the rest of the current semester before turning their attention to the 2017 season and what they need to learn from a 17-14 overall record and 10-10 Big Ten season in 2016.

“We’re still scheduling, so we’ll make sure we schedule hard enough as long as we’re eligible we’ll get in,” Hambly said. “You see TCU do that, other teams do that. They schedule difficult enough that no matter what they get in as long as they get enough wins in conference. That’s what we’ve done in the past, so we’ll do it again.”