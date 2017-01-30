Illinois volleyball: Who's next?

Other Related Content Hambly leaving Illinois

Illinois volleyball beat writer Scott Richey offers 10 replacements for Kevin Hambly, who will leave to take over the defending national champion Stanford women's program:

Erin Appleman, Yale

Appleman is the most successful coach in Yale history, boasting a 254-96 record and making six NCAA tournaments in 14 seasons. Beyond that, she has Big Ten experience after spending eight years as an assistant under Russ Rose at Penn State where she was a part of five Final Four teams and the 1999 NCAA championship squad.

Kirsten Bernthal Booth, Creighton

Would a perennial top 25 Big Ten team be enough to lure the Nebraska native? The Bluejays have gone from 12-18 in Booth’s first season in 2003 to 29-7 and the Elite Eight this past fall in her 14th. In the process Booth’s gone 291-153, won two national coach of the year honors and guided Creighton to an AVCA Top 25 ranking the past five seasons and the NCAA tournament in six of the last seven seasons. She was a volunteer assistant at Iowa in 1997 and served as interim head coach in spring 1998.

Tom Black, Georgia

Black has already moved once since the end of the 2016 season after being named Georgia’s new coach in December. So what’s another? Black spent the past seven seasons at Loyola Marymount, where he went 127-86 and guided the Lions to three NCAA tournaments and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2015. Black has also been an assistant for the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2013 and was with the team for its bronze-medal run at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Dani Busboom Kelly, Louisville

Like Black, Busboom Kelly recently made a career move, taking the Louisville job in November after spending five seasons as an assistant at Nebraska. The former Cornhuskers libero won a national title as a player in 2006 and as an assistant in 2015. Before returning to her alma mater in 2012, Busboom Kelly served two season as an assistant coach at Tennessee and one at Louisville.

Dan Conners, UC-Davis

It would be a return trip to Champaign for the former Illinois assistant, who spent two seasons coaching for Hambly from 2012-13 before being named the coach at UC-Davis in June 2014. It would also mean leaving home again. The Apple Valley, Calif., native and UCLA grad (where he was a two-time national champion on the Bruins’ men’s team) has gone 44-44 in his three seasons with the Aggies. Conners’ résumé also includes assistant stops with the Cal State-Northridge men’s team (2003-06), UCLA women’s team (2006-10) and Nebraska (2011).

Travis Hudson, Western Kentucky

Would he even leave? Hudson is Western Kentucky. He’s a Hilltoppers grad and his only coaching job has been his 22 seasons as the Western Kentucky coach. After taking over the program in 1995 after a 7-26 record the season before, Hudson guided the Hilltoppers to 10 Sun Belt Conference regular season titles and five tournament championships and three straight regular season and tournament titles after a move to Conference USA in 2014. Hudson holds a 559-199 career record.

Christy Johnson-Lynch, Iowa State

Johnson-Lynch’s desire to stay in Ames, where she holds a 246-123 record in 12 seasons, is apparently pretty high given she agreed to a new seven-year contract in Feb. 2013. But a top Big Ten job — the last of which came open five years ago when Hugh McCutcheon took the Minnesota job — could be a major selling point. Plus, she has Big Ten ties as a two-time All-American and national champion at Nebraska.

Erin Lindsey, Illinois

The first-year Illini assistant has the one advantage only one other potential replacement can boast — a full season working with a team that returns a trio of honorable mention All-Americans, including a growing relationship with setter Jordyn Poulter. Before joining the Illinois staff this past fall, Lindsey went 54-69 in five season as the coach at Dartmouth after five seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at her alma mater, North Carolina.

Jason Mansfield, Illinois

Like Lindsey, Mansfield has a year with the Illini under his belt. And like Hambly, the first-year assistant is a defensive-minded coach. The thing is, what if he follows Hambly to Stanford? Before joining Illinois early last summer, Mansfield spent 14 seasons in Palo Alto, Calif., including a dozen as a full-time assistant, working for the recently-retired John Dunning.

Salima Rockwell, Penn State

More Big Ten ties for Rockwell, who not only has spent the past three seasons as an associate head coach at Penn State, but was also a three-time All-American playing for the Nittany Lions. Rockwell has also coached in the Pac-12 (a one-year stop as an assistant at Oregon State) and five years at the premier program in the Big 12 as an assistant and then associate head coach at Texas in addition to her duties as recruiting coordinator.