Spring season on deck, depth cuffs Tamas' club

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball has every position covered. Even honorable-mention All-Americans at setter (Jordyn Poulter), middle blocker (Ali Bastianelli) and libero (Brandi Donnelly).

What the Illini don't have this spring — and new coach Chris Tamas is finding this out — is much depth. Just nine players are on the roster as Illinois starts its slate of spring scrimmages at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Great Lakes Center in Aurora against Big Ten rival Wisconsin.

"The advantages are you get individual time with everyone and really get to coach everyone as much as they need to be worked with," Tamas said. "The disadvantage is you don't have anyone to go against."

That means the Illinois coaching staff has to get more creative in trying to implement the changes Tamas has brought to the Illini. Sometimes that means playing on just one side of the net or keeping things competitive in 4-on-4 drills.

The coach-to-player ratio, however, does lend itself to individual attention. Bastianelli said the middles often work with new assistant Rashinda Reed, while Jason Mansfield works with the passers and Tamas, a former setter, with Poulter.

"We're getting a lot of reps every practice," Donnelly said, adding the team's primary focus has been on serve-receive, passing and defense. "Our practices have been really high volume. There's no standing around or waiting. It's very fast-paced.

"We're really excited to play (Wisconsin) because we can't play 6-on-6 right now. I think it will be interesting to see this weekend how we've been improving — especially with serve-receive and defense."

Tamas had limited time with his new team when he was named Illinois' eighth coach in program history on Feb. 10 — just 2 hours per week. With the spring season underway, the Illini coaching staff gets 20 hours a week in the gym with the team.

"The first eight weeks, we obviously can't have a lot of gym time," Bastianelli said. "That was a little bit slow, but we worked a lot in the weight room. Now that we can practice 20 hours we're in the gym sometimes twice a day really getting after it, really trying to grow as a team and get our chemistry right."

Tamas said his expectation for today's first spring scrimmage — one he shared with the Illini — is to see them start to implement some of the changes he's brought to live six-on-six action. Those changes have mostly been technique driven.

"It's very difficult to do when you've been taught something for such a long time and all of sudden I'm asking them to make these changes in a live play situation when pressure's happening," Tamas said. "They need to be able to transfer that skill. ... It's been really great working with the girls. They've been working really hard and trying to implement changes I've been making, and they've been doing a really nice job."

Surge of youth

Half of Illinois’ 2017 roster consists of 2017 recruits. A look at who the Illini are waiting for:

ATHLETE HT. POS. COMING FROM

Kylie Bruder 5-11 S Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Megan Cooney 6-4 OH/OPP Topeka, Kan.

Emily Hollowell 6-3 OH/OPP Little Elm, Texas

Kylie Kuyava-DeBerg 6-4 OH Hudson, Iowa

Morgan O’Brien 5-6 DS Libertyville

Tyanna Omazic 6-2 MB Lenexa, Kan.

Lexie Smith 5-6 DS Lucas, Texas

Marijke Van Dyke 6-2 OH Munster, Ind.

Emmaline Walters 5-7 DS Huntington Beach, Calif.