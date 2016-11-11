Women's hoops starts fast, falls in opener

Audio: PODCAST: SportsTalk 11-11-16 » more Steve Kelly hosts the Friday edition of Sports Talk. He talks with Brad Sturdy, Scott Richey and Martin O'Donnell.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got hands in passing lanes. Poked balls out. Forced Marshall into mistakes to the tune of 21 Thundering Herd turnovers.

The Illini paired that with holding Marshall to 29 percent shooting in Friday’s season opener at State Farm Center by making almost all the Herd take contested, tough looks. “Almost” being the operative word.

Marshall guard Shayna Gore finished 9 of 17 from the field and scored a game-high 29 points in the Herd’s 55-53 victory that came despite making zero shots in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

But Gore was enough. Just like Drury’s Paige Wilson was enough in the Division II Panthers’ upset victory against Illinois six days ago in exhibition play.

“Better vision. Better awareness. Better feel for where she’s at,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said of what his team needed against Gore. “When you switch some guard-to-guard stuff, they all need to have awareness. … I felt like that hurt us, for sure. There’s a number of different kids that broke down with their awareness and knowing where she was at.”

That Marshall would go as Gore did wasn’t exactly a surprise to Illinois (0-1). The 5-foot-8 guard was Marshall’s leading returning scorer from last season, but, for a quarter, the Illini didn’t give Gore or the Herd (1-0) anything. Gore’s layup just more than two minutes into the game was the only Marshall made field goal in the first quarter.

Sticking to that scouting report for four quarters, though, proved more difficult.

“I think that we did a good job going into the game of knowing what we needed to do in order to win this game,” said Illinois sophomore guard Jaelyne Kirkpatrick, who regularly drew at least the first defensive assignment against Gore and kept her in check late. “Unfortunately, I feel like we didn’t talk enough on screens, we weren’t closing out the way we should have and that falls on everyone individually — and me myself — knowing our scout, knowing who their key players are and getting stops on them.”

Bollant saw improvements in his team defensively — from the exhibition game to Friday’s opener, and even from the first half to the second against Marshall. He liked how his team cut off the Herd’s path to the basket better in the second half, forcing more outside jumpers, and in isolating Gore, held the rest of the Marshall players to 18 percent shooting.

That wasn’t much solace to Alex Wittinger. The sophomore forward, who led Illinois with 15 points and eight rebounds, said the Illini didn’t play well enough to maintain the start that allowed them to take a 17-4 lead through one quarter.

“According to the stats, I guess we did decent on the other players, but later they got a lot more offensive rebounds and we broke down defensively and stopped rebounding as a team,” Wittinger said. “The good part was the beginning, but we have to sustain it for next time.”

The next time is a quick turnaround for Illinois, with a noon date Sunday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Wittinger wants to see better defense and rebounding — the Illini lost that particular battle to Marshall by three — against the Golden Lions.

“We don’t really have to worry about offense,” Wittinger said. “We have people that can score in different ways. It’s just defense and rebounding is what is the name of the game for us.”