Point guards give spark to Illini offense

CHAMPAIGN — Small sample size aside, Matt Bollant’s preferred lineup has both his point guards playing together.

It’s a lineup the Illinois coach didn’t get to employ as much as he wanted in Friday’s season opener against Marshall. Sophomore point guard Jaelyne Kirkpatrick picked up three fouls in the first quarter. Freshman point guard Brandi Beasley had four before the fourth quarter started.

Sunday’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff was different. Kirkpatrick didn’t start, but the point guard duo played most of the game together, keying a more efficient offense in a fourth-quarter rally that led to a 70-58 Illini victory.

“I think the biggest thing is we did a good job of sharing the basketball,” Bollant said. “We made the extra pass and found the open player, and because of that we shot 58 percent and held them to 10 percent in that fourth quarter.”

Illinois (1-1) finished Sunday’s win with 11 assists on 24 made shots compared to just six assists on 19 makes in Friday’s loss to Marshall. Beasley and Kirkpatrick had three assists apiece against Pine Bluff (0-2).

“They’re both great point guards — both great at facilitating the ball, great handles,” said sophomore Alex Wittinger, whose 23-point, 12-rebound double-double led the Illini. “They just definitely help our offense keep moving. The ball keeps moving around when they’re out there, allowing us to get better percentage shots, which is great.”

Illinois’ point guard duo did some scoring, too. Kirkpatrick knocked down three of the Illini’s four three-pointers and finished with a career-high 13 points, while Beasley had eight points and eight rebounds.

They were also the tip of the spear, as it were, in Illinois’ “Buzz” defense, which caused 12 second-half Pine Bluff turnovers.

“We stayed active on defense, keeping the pressure on the ball, and it worked for us,” Beasley said. “(Playing both point guards) takes pressure off of both of us. Not one person always has to bring the ball down. I know for me, as a freshman, it can kind of be overwhelming at times, so it’s good to have Jaelyne by my side.”

Bollant called Sunday’s win against Pine Bluff a confidence builder. Illinois needed to put together a strong finish and got it.

“I think as a team we stayed together,” Wittinger said. “We didn’t get frazzled like we kind of previously did in the other games. We kept pushing and stayed aggressive instead of becoming timid, and that ended up doing good things for us. People kept going to the rim and getting points and ended the game well.”

The next challenge? Putting four quarters together like the final one the Illini had against the Golden Lions.

“We found that piece that we need to making sure we’re all working together and working hard,” Beasley said. “I think just starting off from the jump and not waiting and seeing how the other team plays — just coming in and getting that push, that momentum, from the jump — will help us.”