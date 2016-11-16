UI WBB preview: vs. Memphis

Image Gallery: UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB » more Photo by: Holly Hart Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick tries to make her way to the basket. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs UAPB, Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the State Farm Center.

Illinois vs. Memphis, noon Thursday



Lineups

Illinois (1-1)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Jaelyne Kirkpatrick So. 5-7 8.5

G Brandi Beasley Fr. 5-8 8.0

G CeCe Rice So. 5-9 8.0

F Ali Andrews Fr. 6-2 6.5

F Alex Wittinger So. 6-1 19.0



Off the bench

G Kennedy Cattenhead R-Jr. 5-10 7.0

G Petra Holesinska Fr. 5-9 4.0

F Sarah Overcash Fr. 6-1 0.5

FYI: Wittinger is averaging a double-double through two games and ranks seventh in the Big Ten scoring and sixth in rebounding (10 rebounds per game).



Memphis (1-1)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Taylor Barnes Fr. 5-8 6.0

G Brea Elmore Jr. 5-9 11.5

G Breigha Wilder-Cochran R-Jr. 5-9 7.0

G Taylor Williams Sr. 6-1 10.5

F Cheyenne Creighton Jr. 6-1 14.5



Off the bench

F Milena Bajic So. 6-1 5.0

F Brianna Porter So. 6-3 0.0

G Loysha Morris Sr. 5-9 1.0

FYI: The Tigers lost three of last year’s starters to graduation and a fourth in a transfer to VCU.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,500), Champaign.

Radio: Mike Koon (play-by-play/analysis) has the call on WDWS 1400-AM.

Online: BTN Plus on BTN2Go.com (subscription).

Series history: Illinois leads 4-2.

Last meeting: Memphis won 81-75 on Dec. 19, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn.

FYI: Two of Illinois’ top three scores in last year’s game against the Tigers — Chatrice White (28 points) and Brooke Kissinger (nine points) — are now on the rosters of No. 12 Florida State and Creighton, respectively. CeCe Rice had 13 points against Memphis last season.



Scott Richey’s storylines

GET IN MOTION

Illinois had assists on nearly half its made shots Sunday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff — an improvement from the season opener against Marshall, when the Illini totaled just six assists on 19 makes. More assists came from better ball movement. Open shots tend to fall at a higher percentage. “Everybody — and I’ve done this before, too — but if we’re just looking at the rim and driving right away and not looking for our open people when we get down the floor, usually it’s a bad shot,” sophomore forward Alex Wittinger said. “When we can be patient and move the ball around, we’re going to get higher percentage shots.”



MIX AND MATCH

Matt Bollant made one small change in his lineup Sunday, inserting freshman guard Petra Holesinska for sophomore guard Jaelyne Kirkpatrick — a move he said he’d likely reverse for Thursday’s game, reverting back to the same starters from the exhibition game and regular-season opener. Holesinska had three rebounds, but managed just two points on 1-of-6 shooting. “We just wanted to get Petra a look,” Bollant said. “I thought she played really well in the (opener), but (Sunday) — freshman, first start — she just shot it a little bit quick. She’s an amazing shooter, but maybe needed to just let it come a little bit.”



RETURN TO FORM?

Rice isn’t quite playing at the same level as she did last year before her knee injury, but Bollant said his sophomore guard his getting closer. While Rice hasn’t been too efficient offensively (5 of 22 on the season), Bollant said she’s still doing the little things even as her shot isn’t falling. He pointed to an offensive rebound and putback early in the fourth quarter against Arkansas-Pine Bluff as a spark that might see her return to form. She finished Sunday’s game with 11 points and eight rebounds, with nine points and five rebounds coming in the fourth quarter. “Sometimes that’s what you need when you’re not knocking down shots,” Bollant said of the putback. “She had nine points in the fourth quarter and looked a little bit more comfortable and started making the plays we’re expecting to see.”



Prediction: Memphis 72, Illinois 63

It’s not exactly a stretch to say defense can make a difference in any game, but it will for Illinois against Memphis. If the Illini can keep the Tigers’ shooters in check — like Samford did in its 48-42 win Sunday — they could fare well. But that’s the big question for this team. Wittinger (below) has said several times she has no concerns about what her team can do offensively, with several scorers in the mix. Illinois’ ability to get stops is the yet-to-be-answered question. (N-G prediction record — 1-0)