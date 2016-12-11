Stout fourth quarter carries UI women
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women’s basketball tightened up its defense in the fourth quarter Sunday and pulled out a 76-72 win over Wright State in front of 1,238 fans at State Farm Center, snapping a two-game skid.
Petra Holesinska recorded her first career double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Alex Wittinger flirted with a triple-double by posting 15 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks for the Illini, who were coming off consecutive losses in their first two games away from Champaign this season.
Wittinger’s eight blocks set a new school single-game record for rejections.
“Petra did the best she’s done all year rebounding,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said. “We had really good balance with Petra, Alex, Kennedy (Cattenhead) and Brandi (Beasley) in double figures. I’m proud of our team for finding a way to win.”
The Illini (4-6) limited the Raiders (4-4) to just 23.8 percent shooting in the final quarter, and ended the game on a 9-4 run after Wright State took a 68-67 lead with 3:32 left.
The Raiders were 4 of 6 from the three-point line in the third quarter, but couldn’t find the mark in the final frame, shooting 0 of 5.
Wright State was led by Lexi Smith’s 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Chelsea Welch added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
“I thought we did a good job of sharing the basketball and moving it around today,” Bollant said. “We got to the rim a little bit, and we didn’t settle for threes. We did a good job of making that extra pass. We were better defensively down the stretch also.”
Comments
