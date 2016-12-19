Illini women go cold at Cental Michigan

Audio: PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 12-19-16 » more Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, as they discuss the latest in local sports. Today's guest: Illini volleyball coach Kevin Hambly

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Illinois’ chance at a third straight win took its first hit in the second quarter Monday night at Central Michigan. Trailing by just two through the first quarter, the Illini shot 26.7 percent in the second — down from 50 percent in the first — and saw their deficit grow to 11 by the break.

Illinois’ shooting woes in the third quarter delivered the crippling blow to the prospect of another win.

The Illini scored just six points in the third on 13.3 percent shooting as Central Michigan pulled away for what ultimately became an 82-51 victory.

Illinois entered Monday’s game off consecutive wins against Wright State and Florida Gulf Coast for its first winning streak of the season. Illinois’ cold shooting in the second half and inability to force Central Michigan into the same kept the Illini from evening their record to .500 and will send them into Thursday’s nonconference finale at Ohio with a 5-7 record instead.

“They’re really good at home — especially when they shoot the ball like that,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said of the Chippewas. Central Michigan (8-3) had four players in double figures, led by Presley Hudson’s 26, and made 14 three-pointers as a team while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

“They can be an NCAA tournament team for sure,” Bollant continued. “Hudson and (Aleah) Swary made a lot of shots for them. We just didn’t take things away very well all game long.”

Illinois also took a step back offensively. The Illini shot just 29.7 percent as a team, and the scoring balance they showed in Saturday’s win against Florida Gulf Coast, with four players in double figures, was absent against Central Michigan.

Freshman guard Brandi Beasley led Illinois with 21 points, while sophomore forward Alex Wittinger finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season. The rest of the Illini combined for just 12 points, with freshman guard Courtney Joens responsible for half that total.

“We need more to be able to knock down shots and make plays,” Bollant said. “Petra (Holesinska), Jaelyne (Kirkpatrick) and Kennedy (Cattenhead) to go 1 for 16 is not going to get it done on the road. Then our bench has got to come and do a better job as well. That’s on our coaches. Apparently they weren’t ready to play, and our knowledge and ability to make adjustments wasn’t very good.”