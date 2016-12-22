Illini women finish nonconference schedule with loss

ATHENS, Ohio — Despite having a losing nonconference record, the Illinois women’s basketball team should be prepared for the rigors of Big Ten play, UI coach Matt Bollant said Thursday night after the team’s latest defeat.

The Illini (5-8) received a season-best 25 points from sophomore Alex Wittinger and a career-high 13 points from freshman Courtney Joens, but Ohio won 80-68.

“We certainly have played a tough schedule,” Bollant said in a release. “Ohio has an NCAA tournament team; Central Michigan has one of the best teams they have had in 10 years. South Dakota has a chance to win their league, as does George Washington, so those are four teams that could be in the NCAA tournament.”

The Illini open Big Ten play at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Iowa at State Farm Center.

Wittinger also blocked three shots, giving her 85 and moving her into the school’s top 10 in that category.