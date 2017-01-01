Sluggish final quarter sinks UI women's basketball

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A flat fourth quarter turned a close game into a blowout Sunday, as the Illinois women’s basketball team dropped a 71-47 decision to host Michigan State.

The Illini (6-9, 1-1 Big Ten) trailed by five points heading into the final frame, but were outscored 25-6 in the fourth by the Spartans (11-3, 1-0).

“I thought we fought really hard in three quarters,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said. “When you are on the road against a good team, you need four or five or six kids to step up and make plays. We didn’t quite have that (Sunday).”

Petra Holesinska led Illinois with 14 points and Alex Wittinger had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Illini were limited to just 31.4 percent shooting from the field, and just 25 percent (5 of 20) on three-pointers.

Tori Jankoska stuffed the stat sheet for the Spartans with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Taya Reimer dropped 21 points to lead all scorers.

During the fourth quarter, Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant fainted on the sideline.

A Michigan State spokesperson said after the game Merchant was OK and undergoing tests, with a team statement later adding she’d be kept in a local hospital overnight for further observation.