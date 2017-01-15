Illini win in blowout thanks to hot second-half shooting

CHAMPAIGN — There will be no repeat of the 2-16 Big Ten season for Matt Bollant’s team.

Alex Wittinger, Brandi Beasley, Petra Holesinska and friends took care of that Sunday at State Farm Center. Illinois pulled away in the second half for a 79-59 win against Nebraska.

With the victory, the Illini improved to 3-2 in the conference and 8-10 overall.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” Bollant said. “Yes, we’re really young. But we’re getting better and the kids are doing the right things.

“Our freshmen, more than any other group I’ve ever coached, are spending time in the gym, and they are hungry to get better. That’s awesome. That’s going to lead to good things.”

The players see a change.

“We have a lot of different offensive weapons and I think we’re doing better at utilizing all of us this year,” Wittinger said. “Instead of focusing on one or two players, everybody is getting their shots.”

Illinois led just 34-33 at intermission. But in the second half, it outscored the Cornhuskers (5-13, 1-5 Big Ten) 45-26, hitting 19 of 27 shots from the field.

“I don’t know that we’ve had two quarters back to back where we’ve been that efficient offensively,” Bollant said. “We shared the basketball really well and took good shots.”

For the game, the Illini shot 56 percent and held Nebraska to 29 percent.

Every time Nebraska made a mini run, Illinois answered with baskets from Holesinska, Beasley or Wittinger.

“I was just getting good looks at the high post and my guards were hitting me,” Wittinger said. “It worked out.”

Beasley finished with 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. She hit 8 of 10 shots in 37 minutes.

“I thought she was really big in the second half,” Bollant said. “They really struggled to guard her.”

Early in the fourth quarter, with Illinois leading by 12, freshman Ali Andrews put the visitors away. She scored nine points in a 2:15 stretch, hitting two three-pointers.

“It felt great,” Andrews said. “I give all the credit to Brandi and Petra and all the other guards.”

Andrews had a conventional three-point play, making a twisting shot while being fouled.

“Ali had some clutch moments,” Wittinger said. “I think I lost my mind when she hit that and-one.”

Bollant wants inside players Wittinger and Andrews to be confident shooting from the perimeter.

“It makes it really hard to guard,” Bollant said. “It’s fun for Alex to have another post player playing well and making plays. They cheer for each other.”

Freshman Holesinska, coming off a scoreless game at Iowa, was back to her previous form. She averaged 17 points per game in Big Ten play before the clunker against the Hawkeyes.

Bollant didn’t need to say much to the Czech Republic native.

“She naturally moves on,” Bollant said. “One thing I said is ‘Let it come to you.’ The Iowa game, she was so excited she just got a little sped up.”

The Illini face a difficult week with trips to Minnesota and No. 11 Ohio State.

Wittinger is especially looking forward to the game in Minneapolis, which is 28 miles from her hometown of Delano.

Wittinger had the game of her life in her last trip to Minnesota, scoring 27 points and pulling down 15 rebounds against the Gophers.

“I’ve got a number of people coming,” Wittinger said. “I want to try to keep a steady approach to things, but I am definitely very excited to play back home.”

The Illini are now 8-4 at home. They have lost all six road games.

“We need to find a way to transition to the road,” Wittinger said. “Having strong starts is what really helps. Hopefully, we can do that this Wednesday.”