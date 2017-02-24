McConnell ready for curtain call
CHAMPAIGN — Matt Bollant first took notice of Ashley McConnell before he arrived at Illinois.
The fifth-year Illini coach has kept close tabs on her in the ensuing years since the Palatine Fremd product caught Bollant’s eye at a summer camp at Green Bay, Bollant’s previous employer, between her sophomore and junior year of high school.
“You could immediately see how smart she is and what a good feel for the game she has,” Bollant said. “That’s how the recruiting process started, and then I came to Illinois. She knew she was going to come and be a walk-on here, and then we had a scholarship open up her first year. She’s just a really, really good kid who is a team-first kid. In today’s day and age, that doesn’t happen that often.”
McConnell, the lone Illini senior on this season’s roster, enters today’s regular-season finale for the Illini (8-20, 3-12 Big Ten) with only nine career starts. She’ll get to reach double digits in her final time suiting up at State Farm Center, with Bollant giving her a start against Indiana (19-9, 9-6) when the two teams tip at noon.
McConnell, a 2013 News-Gazette All-State selection who plans to become a math teacher, is averaging nine minutes per game this season and has seen action in all 28 games thus far this season. While she isn’t a prolific scorer at Illinois, Bollant is pleased with how McConnell has handled her role.
“It’ll be a little emotional for her (today),” Bollant said. “You don’t see that many kids who are on the bench and when they get an opportunity, they’re thankful and still a great teammate.”
