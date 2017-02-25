Sunday Conversation: Matt Bollant

The wins haven’t happened at the pace Illinois women’s basketball coach Matt Bollant would have liked to have seen since he took the job back in March 2012. Sports editor MATT DANIELS caught up with Bollant to talk about that fact after the Illini ended the regular season on Saturday with a 74-60 loss to Indiana at State Farm Center, the Illini’s 11th straight loss, his interactions with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, the 2017 class he’s signed and more:

How is the team holding up amid the struggles to end the regular season?

Our schedule was a little bit easier playing Nebraska and Rutgers early and then of course we got the Iowa win at home. We just haven’t been able to get over the top. Our kids have been competing and fighting hard. Our focus is on getting better and controlling the things that we control. We do that and try keep our hearts and minds in the right place.



How often do you meet with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman?

He went on the Penn State trip with us, so I was able to have dinner with him there. That was really good to have some quality time with him, so we were fortunate to have him there to travel with us and back. I had met Josh at a football game before he was hired at Illinois, and I knew he was at Wisconsin-Lacrosse when I was at Green Bay. I think it’s been a great hire for the university, and I think he’s going to really do some great things here. Even though the transitions are hard for coaches, I’m really excited about his leadership and what he’s going to do here.



Faith is important to you. How has that helped you the last five years with everything you’ve dealt with at Illinois?

It definitely keeps you grounded, for sure. It adds a purpose to know what you’re doing is really important.



How is CeCe Rice progressing from her injury that sidelined her this season?

She’s able to do a little bit more and is starting to shoot on her own and doing some lifting, along with a little bit of swimming. She’s heading in the right direction.



How much of a difference would she have made the last two seasons?

We were 7-1 with her at the start of last season and she was averaging 14 points a game. She was arguably our best offensive player in a lot of those games. The injury sidelined her, but we knew this year, she was going to develop back into that player. It’s definitely hurt our team.



You open up the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday. Do you pack five suits for this upcoming week?

Absolutely. We try to win the first game and go on to the next day. You’re not really thinking much about the second day. You’re just worried about the first game.



You’re 0-4 in four seasons at Illinois in Big Ten tournament play.

It’s been a challenge. Again, we’re focused on this year of what we can do well in the first game and go from there. You can’t get caught up in looking to the past.

Do you like having the Big Ten tournament the first week of when all the conference tournaments start?

I’ve always said it should be the last weekend. You look at the men’s side, and they all typically choose to play the last weekend before. I think sitting too long is the problem. I don’t like the fact that teams that go to the NCAA tournament or the NIT have to sit for almost two weeks.



How glad are you that the women’s Big Ten tournament is in Indianapolis compared to Washington, D.C., where the men’s tournament will take place this season?

It’s a great location for our fans since it’s just a two-hour trip. Bankers Life Fieldhouse is a great arena, and they do a really good job having it there.

You’ve got three freshmen so far in the incoming class in Channise Lewis from Tampa, Fla., Addaya Moore from Granite City and Jnaya Walker from Bolingbrook. What will they bring to the program?

Channise just played for her fourth straight state championship, and Blue Star basketball has her team as the No. 1 team in the country, and Channise is their best player. She is as complete a point guard as anybody out there. Addaya had a really good year and had some triple-doubles with blocks, rebounds and scoring. She’s really athletic and can jump up and grab the rim. Jnaya had a really good year at Bolingbrook, but she just tore her ACL and just had ACL surgery.



Men’s basketball has had hundreds of players transfer schools in the last few years. Is that a concern on the women’s side, too?

It definitely is. There were more transfers on the women’s side last year than we’ve ever seen before. I do feel good about our kids here and them returning and the fact they’re excited for the future.



How hard it is when a player transfers?

It’s painful, honestly. When you put so much time and energy to build them for the future that it’s probably one of the hardest things you deal with as a coach. But it is reality, so you have to deal with it. The one thing you do is try to focus on the kids that are here and help them get better.



How do you maintain a positive outlook?

You don’t try to look too far ahead. That’s one of the way it makes it manageable. If you try to look far ahead, it can be overwhelming. All I try to do is win the day, control what I can control and do the very best I can. When I go to bed, I’ll worry about tomorrow the next day, but you have to try not to get too overwhelmed with what’s going on down the road.