Illini freshmen fuel first-round win in Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS —Their best player, Alex Wittinger, was on the bench Wednesday with an injured hand.

The starting lineup included three freshmen. And they fell behind by eight in the first quarter.

It would have been easy for Matt Bollant’s team to call it a year. But they wanted to play more basketball.

The three freshman starters — Ali Andrews (24), Petra Holesinska (21) and Brandi Beasley (20) — combined for 65 points to help Illinois beat Nebraska 79-70 in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Illini advance to today’s matchup with No. 5-seed Purdue.

“Give our freshmen a lot of credit. They came in and did that,” Bollant said. “For the first time playing in the Big Ten tournament, to have 65 points from your freshmen says a lot about them not playing with fear and just how they came after.

“And again, the other thing they get rewarded for being in the gym. This freshman class has been in the gym more than any other class I’ve coached. And they got rewarded today.”

After the game, first-year Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman congratulated the coaches and players as they came off the court. He returned to Champaign on Wednesday night for the Illini men’s game against Michigan State, but Whitman will be back in Indianapolis for Illinois’ second-round matchup against Purdue.

Illinois snapped an 11-game losing streak and won a Big Ten tournament game for the first time since 2011. Bollant had lost all of his previous appearances.

Bollant’s team improved to 9-21 going into the game against the Boilermakers. Earlier in the season, Purdue beat Illinois by eight points.

“We played them pretty tough at our place,” Bollant said. “Physically, they go to the offensive boards so well. They’re long and athletic and so we’ve got our work cut out. But we’re excited for the challenge.”

On Wednesday, the Illini trailed by five points going into the fourth quarter but outscored Nebraska 23-9 in the final 10 minutes.

Illinois hit a Big Ten tournament-record 14 three-pointers in the game. Andrews made six, Beasley was 3 for 3 and Holesinska had two. Courtney Joens came off the bench to add two and Ashley McConnell made one.

Nebraska, which had been playing well in recent weeks, closed its season 7-22. Jessica Shepart and Hannah Whitish each scored 16 points. The Illinois reserves outscored the Cornhuskers 9-2.

Besides scoring a lot of points, Andrews, Holesinska and Beasley played a lot of minutes. Beasley never sat and Holesinska and Andrews went 37 and 36 minutes, respectively.

Beasley scored in double figures for the 11th consecutive game and moved to second on the school’s freshman scoring list.