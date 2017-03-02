Illini women fall in Big Ten tourney's 2nd round

Other Related Content Illini freshmen fuel first-round win in Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be no magical run to the Big Ten tournament title for the Illinois women’s basketball team. Purdue made sure of that Thursday afternoon.

The Boilermakers jumped to a 12-point lead in the first quarter on their way to a 72-58 second-round win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Illinois, which opened the tournament with a win Wednesday against Nebraska, closes the season at 9-22.

“I felt like we didn’t get off to a great start, didn’t make shots in the first quarter,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said. “And then we battled, battled and fought.”

Illinois tied the game in the third quarter before Purdue regained control.

On Wednesday, Illinois made a Big Ten tournament-record 14 three-pointers. It had just seven on Thursday, hitting 28 percent.

“(Thursday) we left some shots short,” Bollant said.

Three Illini scored at least 20 points against Nebraska, led by Ali Andrews with 24. She scored 10 against the Boilermakers (20-11).

Kennedy Cattenhead led the Illini on Thursday with 15 points.

Brandi Beasley had 14 Thursday and didn’t leave the court for the second time in the tournament. All five starters played at least 30 minutes. The Illinois bench contributed five points.

“I thought Kennedy played great and stepped up and made plays,” Bollant said. “And Brandi had another good game. I thought Ali in the second half was really good. She had a tough first half. But then, you know, typical Ali, she’s got that toughness comes back and makes plays in the second half for us.”

Purdue was led by Andreona Keys, who had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists.

“If there’s such thing as a quiet 26, I know she was making shots in the second half,” Bollant said. “She hit a couple of really tough pull-ups. And I know one time over Kennedy, and I think one time over Ali. And she just made all the shots.”

Purdue’s Ae’Rianna Harris blocked five Illinois shots.

The Illini played again without sophomore Alex Wittinger, who suffered a hand injury against Indiana in the regular-season finale.