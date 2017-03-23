Fahey ranks highly among Big Ten women's winners

Photo by: The News-Gazette Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer shouts to her players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. Indiana won 63-52. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Other Related Content UPDATED: Whitman makes another hire

Illinois is slated to introduce new women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey at 10:30 a.m. Friday with a press conference at the Hall of Fame room inside the Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building. The former Washington University coach is new to the Division I ranks, but not to winning. A look at where her career victories stack up among her new Big Ten counterparts:

COACH CAREER REC. CURRENT SCHOOL PREVIOUS STOPS

C. Vivian Stringer 977-390 Rutgers Iowa, Cheyney

Nancy Fahey 737-133 Illinois Washington University

Lisa Bluder 698-343 Iowa Drake, St. Ambrose

Joe McKeown 658-312 Northwestern George Washington, New Mexico State

Brenda Frese 460-140 Maryland Minnesota, Ball State

Suzy Merchant 426-228 Michigan State Eastern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State

Kim Barnes Arico 377-268 Michigan St. John's, Adelphi, NJIT, Fairleigh Dickson-Madison

Kevin McGuff 350-142 Ohio State Xavier

Sharon Versyp 344-198 Purdue Indiana, Maine

Teri Moren 257-168 Indiana Indiana State, Indianapolis

Amy Williams 200-131 Nebraska South Dakota, Rogers State

Coquese Washington 181-134 Penn State None

Marlene Stollings 109-80 Minnesota VCU, Winthrop

Jonathan Tsipis 101-60 Wisconsin George Washington