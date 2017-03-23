Fahey ranks highly among Big Ten women's winners
Illinois is slated to introduce new women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey at 10:30 a.m. Friday with a press conference at the Hall of Fame room inside the Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building. The former Washington University coach is new to the Division I ranks, but not to winning. A look at where her career victories stack up among her new Big Ten counterparts:
COACH CAREER REC. CURRENT SCHOOL PREVIOUS STOPS
C. Vivian Stringer 977-390 Rutgers Iowa, Cheyney
Nancy Fahey 737-133 Illinois Washington University
Lisa Bluder 698-343 Iowa Drake, St. Ambrose
Joe McKeown 658-312 Northwestern George Washington, New Mexico State
Brenda Frese 460-140 Maryland Minnesota, Ball State
Suzy Merchant 426-228 Michigan State Eastern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State
Kim Barnes Arico 377-268 Michigan St. John's, Adelphi, NJIT, Fairleigh Dickson-Madison
Kevin McGuff 350-142 Ohio State Xavier
Sharon Versyp 344-198 Purdue Indiana, Maine
Teri Moren 257-168 Indiana Indiana State, Indianapolis
Amy Williams 200-131 Nebraska South Dakota, Rogers State
Coquese Washington 181-134 Penn State None
Marlene Stollings 109-80 Minnesota VCU, Winthrop
Jonathan Tsipis 101-60 Wisconsin George Washington
