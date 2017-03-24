Fahey's to-do list

1. Get some talent

Point the car west to Rock Island. That’s where the current Ms. Basketball winner, Brea Beal, resides. Only a sophomore, Beal has most of the high-profile programs in the country already honing in on her. Closer to Champaign-Urbana, a point guard at Danville Schlarman named Anaya Peoples (above) ­— check out The News-Gazette’s story last Sunday on our All-Area Player of the Year for reference ­— is another intriguing prospect in the Class of 2019 who could help lift up the Illini.



2. Bring back the fans

When Illinois women’s basketball is winning, people in Champaign-Urbana pay attention. And elsewhere in the state. The wins haven’t happened at a frequent clip in the last 15 seasons. That’s evident by the paltry turnouts at State Farm Center, where Illinois averaged 1,329 fans — 13th-worst in the Big Ten this past season — to an arena that holds more than 15,500.



3. Fill out a staff

Maybe one that can make inroads into the tricky recruiting world of the greater Chicagoland area. Illinois has attracted some of the state’s top talent that resides north of Interstate 80, but not at a great enough clip. That territory should be an area of strength for the Illini given its proximity. Find assistant coaches who can tap into that market.



4. Keep players

Sounds simple, right? Well, player transfers led to the demise of Matt Bollant’s tenure in town. The former Illinois coach was able to attract the program’s second-ever McDonald’s All-American in Chatrice White (right), but she plays Saturday night in the Sweet 16 for Florida State. The core of the roster returns next season. Making sure they stick around is key. Another key will be keeping players healthy.



5. Stay patient

All of these items in themselves are arduous tasks — the Illini won’t be a contender overnight. Illinois women’s basketball isn’t particularly used to winning. Especially recently, as the Illini haven’t finished higher than 10th in the conference standings in the past four years. Folks around here don’t expect Illinois to turn into UConn of the Midwest, but a postseason trip every other year or so will make people happier around these parts come March. Illinois hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2003.