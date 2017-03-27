Fahey's first meeting with team 'great'

Photo by: The News-Gazette Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey, second from left, joins 'The News-Gazette Sports Page' team Monday at the Esquire in downtown Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN —Nancy Fahey's first four days as Illinois women's basketball coach have been full.

Introduced officially on Friday. A media tour in St. Louis with new men's basketball coach Brad Underwood on Saturday. Then an important step Monday —Fahey's first meeting with her new team.

"It's what I was waiting for," said Fahey, who takes over at Illinois after 31 seasons at Washington University in St. Louis. "You want to get to meet the players and talk about tradition and talk about the future. To me, it was a great meeting. We talked a little bit about who we want to be (and) how we want you guys to look at us on the court and in the community.

"I did tell them, by the way, I trust them. Let's start with trust. How can I expect them to trust me if I don't trust them? They've gone through some stuff. It's hard to go through this, so let's start on this positive note of trust. I said, 'Just give me a chance,' and I think they will."

Fahey inherits an Illinois team that hasn't posted a winning season since 2012-13. But she also inherits a team that could return 11 of 12 players from last season's roster while bringing in three 2017 recruits.

Sophomore forward Alex Wittinger led the Illini in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots this past season, averaging 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. Freshman guard Brandi Beasley was second in scoring and first in assists, averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 assists.

"You can tell a lot about people when they look you in the eye, and all those kids looked me in the eye," Fahey said about her first meeting with her players.

"Yes, they're young, but a lot of them have seen a lot of playing time," Fahey added. "There is experience there. They want the same thing that everybody in this room wants, and we want to do it the right way. It was fun to get to talk to them."

Individual meetings are next on Fahey's schedule — in addition to rounding out her first Illinois coaching staff —and the former starts Tuesday.

"It's so important to me to find out all their dreams," she said. "I want to know them by name and story, and that starts (Tuesday)."

Fahey will get a better look at her team on the court in the coming days. The limited time she has with her new team in the offseason will be the first she'll see of them on the court.

That's where Fahey will evaluate Illinois' strengths and begin to firm up exactly what style these Illini will play.

"Play to the strength of the kids," she said has been a trademark of her teams. "Of course we want to play exciting basketball. Exciting basketball is when you score more points than the other team. How you get there, you've got to find a way that's best for that team."