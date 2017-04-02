Richey's way-too-early 2017-18 women's basketball top 10

After Sunday’s Gamecock victory, News-Gazette AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey has the Huskies atop his way-too-early ballot for 2017-18:

1. UConn

The Huskies lose just one starter, return three All-Americans and add the No. 2 recruiting class stocked with four five-star prospects. Cue Geno Auriemma’s next 100-game winning streak.

2. South Carolina

One more season of All-American A’ja Wilson anchoring the defending champion Gamecocks’ lineup all but guarantees Dawn Staley will have one of the best teams in the country again.

3. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have to find a new point guard with Lindsay Allen’s graduation, but returning six of their top seven scorers, including All-American Brianna Turner, bodes well in South Bend.

4. Baylor

Kim Mulkey will have two senior starters to replace but has 6-foot-7 junior Kalani Brown to build next year’s team around, in addition to sophomore Lauren Cox and two five-star 2017 guards.

5. Mississippi State

The national runner-up Bulldogs take some hits to graduation but still return some key players, including their dynamic backcourt of Victoria Vivians and UConn slayer Morgan William.

6. Maryland

The Terrapins boasted the National Freshman of the Year in point guard Destiny Slocum — the key player in this past year’s top recruiting class, which will keep them in the top 10 in 2017-18.

7. UCLA

The Bruins not only return their top three scorers, including All-American guard Jordin Canada, but also the No. 6 recruiting class in the country led by top-10 recruit Michaela Onyenwere.

8. Texas

That 19-game winning streak that got the Longhorns back into the top 10 this season happened with the same players that will suit up in ’17-18. Two top-five 2017 recruits only deepen roster.

9. Louisville

Three top-25 recruits, including top-10 point guard Dana Evans, gives the Cardinals a top-six class for the third straight year. Louisville coach Jeff Walz certainly isn’t hurting for talent.

10. Tennessee

The Lady Vols haven’t been their typical dominant selves the past two years, but Holly Warlick will return her top two players and bring in the No. 1 recruiting class next season.