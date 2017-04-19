Illini women lose pair from roster

CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Fahey signed her first recruit last week, landing Plano, Texas, forward Lyric Robins. But the new Illinois women’s basketball coach has suffered a pair of losses to her roster.

Class of 2017 recruit Channise Lewis, who signed in November, has asked for and received a release from her National Letter of Intent following the Illini coaching change. The four-star point guard out of Miami Country Day reportedly took an official visit to Maryland this past weekend. The Terrapins lost their point guard when Big Ten Freshman of the Year Destiny Slocum decided to transfer.

Also transferring is Illinois freshman Sarah Overcash. The 6-foot-1 forward, who played in 26 games as a reserve for the Illini in the 2016-17 season, announced her decision to transfer to George Washington on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Overcash averaged 6.2 minutes per game and scored a career-best four points against USC Upstate on Nov. 20 and Rutgers on Jan. 7. She set her career high in rebounds against USC Upstate as well, pulling down five against the Spartans.

Overcash’s transfer to George Washington returns her closer to home. The Chevy Chase, Md., native played at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., and was the top-ranked recruit out of D.C. in the Class of 2016. Overcash originally chose Illinois over Penn and Princeton.