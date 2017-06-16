Law joins South Carolina staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Illinois head coach Jolette Law is joining the staff of national champion South Carolina.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley announced the addition of Law on Friday.
Law takes over for longtime Staley assistant Nikki McCray-Penson, who became Old Dominion’s head coach last month.
Law is a native of Florence, S.C., and spent the past five seasons as a Tennessee assistant coach.
Before that, Law went 69-93 in five years at Illinois before former Illinois athletic director Mike Thomas fired her in 2012.
Law becomes the second person connected to the Lady Vols to join the Gamecocks after guard Te’a Cooper transferred to South Carolina.
Law said she was excited for the move since she grew up a Gamecock fan.
Law said she also is happy to be closer to family with campus about 90 minutes East of her hometown.
