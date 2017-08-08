Illini legends, lists and lore: Nancy Fahey's St. Louis heroes

Few individuals have become as associated with the city of St. Louis as was new Illinois women’s basketball coach Nancy Fahey.

She served 31 years as coach for Washington University in the Gateway City, building a program that enjoyed unprecedented success.

Fahey’s Bears cornered the market on University Athletic Association championships, capturing 23 titles and advancing to the NCAA Tournament 29 times altogether.

Five times, Washington University won the NCAA Division III National Championship under Fahey’s leadership.

Fahey was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, joining a class that included baseball Cardinals Lee Smith and Al Hrabosky, football Cardinal Conrad Dobler, boxer Michael Spinks and Blues star Mike Liut.

“There are so many important sports figures in the St. Louis area that may sometimes fall under the radar,” said Fahey, “including college coaches and athletes, plus high school athletes. I appreciate them because they do it simply for the love of the game. That, in its purest sense, is something I will always appreciate and respect. Every community has those heroes, just like we have here in Champaign-Urbana.

“There are several people that come to mind who were at the top of their game, whether it’s in broadcasting or playing, that I’ve admired from afar. I admire their hard work and the sacrifices they made to accomplish their goals. Although I don’t know them personally, there are a few that stand out.

“Stan Musial is very well known for his kindness and giving back to the community. That’s something that I recognized immediately when I first moved to St. Louis. Everybody spoke positively about him. I think it’s so important that we give back like he did.

“Jack Buck also gave back to the community. He was a class guy and always took the time to shake anybody’s hand and talk to them. He made people feel good.

“Jose Oquendo had a great attitude and was willing to do anything for the team. He played wherever they needed him to play; a true team player.”



