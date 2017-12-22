Braggin' Rights: UI women fall short

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The break in Illinois’ schedule in the second half of this month (just two games in the last 12 days) let first-year coach Nancy Fahey address her team’s offense. She made a few tweaks looking for more movement and, ultimately, more production.

She got it in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Missouri. Illinois shot nearly 50 percent from the field in the first 10 minutes and led the No. 16 Tigers after one quarter of play.

Then Missouri’s efficient offense kicked into overdrive. Illinois wasn’t able to keep up — particularly with Alex Wittinger in foul trouble — and the Tigers (12-1) pulled away for a 72-55 victory.

“We’re not quite there,” Fahey said about the Illini working in their new offense. “It’s taking a little bit of time to get into it, but once we get into it it’s got some potential. We missed a lot of key shots. When you’re playing a team at this level, you don’t really have much wiggle room.”

Illinois finished the game shooting 34 percent from the field, with 11 missed layups stifling the Illini’s offensive productivity. Sophomore guard Brandi Beasley led Illinois with 14 points, while Wittinger still finished with 13 points despite playing just 21 minutes.

The Illini didn’t have an answer for Missouri scoring leader Sophie Cunningham. The Tigers’ All-American guard was 8 of 11 from the field and 8 of 8 at the free throw line for her game-high 27 points.

“Sometimes when we came down in the open court we didn’t rotate well defensively,” Fahey said. “She is what she is, and she’s going to make you pay if you miss her.”

Illinois (9-5) will return to action Thursday against No. 15 Maryland (11-2) in College Park, Md., for the start of Big Ten play.