Martinez leads UI wrestlers at Midlands

EVANSTON — Illinois’ Isaiah Martinez won the Midlands Championships crown at 165 pounds on Friday night, defeating Rider’s Chad Walsh 10-6 in the final.

The Illini’s Zane Richards finished second at 133, losing to Nebraska’s Eric Montoya 6-4 in the final.

Richards had his 35-match regular-season winning streak snapped. The streak began last season, when he started 23-0.

Illinois’ Zac Brunson, competing at 174, placed third after earning a 9-5 decision against Iowa’s Alex Meyer, who was seeded second.