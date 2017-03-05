Martinez wins third Big Ten wrestling championship
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — “I thought he was pinned, but it didn’t really matter.”
That was among the tidbits uttered by Illinois 165-pound wrestler Isaiah Martinez on Sunday after he captured his third Big Ten title in as many tries.
Martinez knocked off Michigan’s Logan Massa by a 10-4 decision to improve to 30-0 on the season. But the junior thought the match was finished in its opening minute.
While Martinez didn’t score a pin as he had believed, it didn’t stop him from adding to his haul of collegiate hardware.
“Legacy is everything,” Martinez said. “That’s what drives me to pursue excellence in everything I do. ... I want to be the greatest to ever (wrestle).”
Martinez is one of three Illini to secure three league titles in his career, joining Bob Emmons and John Llewellyn in those ranks.
He’ll be the top-ranked 165-pounder for the NCAA tournament, which opens March 16 in St. Louis.
Jeff Scott contributed to this report.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.