Martinez wins third Big Ten wrestling championship

Image Gallery: UI Wrestling vs Northern Illinois » more Photo by: Holly Hart Illinois's Zane Richards controls Northern Illinois's Alijah (cq)Jeffery in the 133 ib match. Richards won the match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Northern Illinois, Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Huff Hall. Illinois defeated Northern Illinois 25-12.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — “I thought he was pinned, but it didn’t really matter.”

That was among the tidbits uttered by Illinois 165-pound wrestler Isaiah Martinez on Sunday after he captured his third Big Ten title in as many tries.

Martinez knocked off Michigan’s Logan Massa by a 10-4 decision to improve to 30-0 on the season. But the junior thought the match was finished in its opening minute.

While Martinez didn’t score a pin as he had believed, it didn’t stop him from adding to his haul of collegiate hardware.

“Legacy is everything,” Martinez said. “That’s what drives me to pursue excellence in everything I do. ... I want to be the greatest to ever (wrestle).”

Martinez is one of three Illini to secure three league titles in his career, joining Bob Emmons and John Llewellyn in those ranks.

He’ll be the top-ranked 165-pounder for the NCAA tournament, which opens March 16 in St. Louis.

Jeff Scott contributed to this report.