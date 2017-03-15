Martinez sets sights on third NCAA wrestling title

Other Related Content Martinez wins third Big Ten wrestling championship

CHAMPAIGN — Locally, we know Isaiah Martinez as the two-time NCAA wrestling champion with a near-perfect college record of 94-1. He’s a big deal.

Visit any wrestling venue and you will find out just how big.

“He brings a lot of visibility,” Illinois coach Jim Heffernan said. “It’s amazing what happens. Every place we go to, there’s a line of kids either outside the locker room or in the gym waiting for him to come in for autographs and pictures. He’s a celebrity in the sport.”

If there was a Mount Rushmore of collegiate wrestling, the first three spots would be filled by Dan Gable, John Smith and Cael Sanderson. Win two more NCAA titles and Martinez could fill the final opening.

“You can’t worry about four before you win three,” Heffernan said.

Martinez starts his second title defense Thursday at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. If he wins five matches, he will become the first Illini to take three NCAA wrestling titles.

“It’s special company anywhere,” Heffernan said. “He’s got some work to do.”

Martinez will also try to become the first Illini to win at two weights. He moved up to 165 pounds this season after winning his earlier titles at 157. The switch hasn’t been a problem, as Martinez is 27-0 this season.

“It’s still wrestling,” Heffernan said. “Nothing changes. He eats everything he wants all the time. He’s at his natural weight.”

When Martinez first arrived on the Illinois campus, Heffernan thought he had potential. Good call.

“The biggest thing for him is keeping his head on straight, doing the right thing, keep training hard,” Heffernan said.

The Lemoore, Calif., native gets it. He understands what it takes to win.

His legacy is important to Martinez. How often does he think about it?

“Constantly,” Martinez said. “That’s something that drives me every day. After I won my first two, you have to start thinking about the future. That comes with age, being able to imagine yourself in the future. I think about legacy all the time.”

The 22-year-old Martinez has long been pointing to this week.

“The statistics are great,” Martinez said. “Winning a national title is what I think about. Representing my school and being on top of the podium, being the best there is.”

Martinez will have plenty of friends rooting him on. He is one of seven Illini to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

The rest of the Illini are proud of their teammate.

“He’s a great friend and a great practice partner,” Illini 174-pounder Zac Brunson said. “I’ve lived with him for some time, and we get along really well. He’s a good person and a good human being.

“He leads by example very well in the practice room. He’s always working hard. He’s encouraging, motivating, everything you’d want in a teammate.”

Kyle Langenderfer agrees. The redshirt junior from Mokena, who will wrestle at 157 in St. Louis, was part of Martinez’s recruiting class.

“When he shines bright, everybody kind of feeds off that,” Langenderfer said. “We all kind of knew. You come out of California winning three state titles, you are going to be pretty good.”

“More than anything, he’s my brother,” Illini 133-pounder Zane Richards said. “Like family, we bicker at times like any good brothers do. I love the guy. I just want what’s best for him.”

Martinez appreciates the support.

“It’s a great group of guys,” Martinez said. “They are some of my best friends. Even though it’s an individual sport, they make it much more worthwhile.

“I’m a pretty serious dude most of the time. They give me an outlet, a social life where I can relax and laugh and I don’t have to be the returning two-time national champ. I can be just another guy with my teammates. I’m very grateful for them.”

Martinez motivates his teammates.

“He’s one of the hardest-working kids,” Illini 149-pounder Eric Barone said. “He never gives up on the mat. When you are around that constantly, it makes you want to try that much harder. You really see the effort he puts in.”

The younger wrestlers have enjoyed getting to know Martinez.

“He’s still a teammate to us. He’s a still a friend to us,” freshman 125-pounder Travis Piotrowski said. “But he’s also that idol figure you want to be. It’s a role model kind of thing. You want to be just like him. You want to be that national champ. It’s building up our program to try to be like him.”

Triple threat

Isaiah Martinez could make history this weekend if he wins a national title at 165 pounds to become the first-ever Illinois wrestler to earn three national championships. A look at other Illini greats who have won at least three individual national titles:

NAME SPORT YEARS

Angela Bizzarri Women’s cross-country/track and field 2009-10

Comment: Elite distance runner won a title in the 5,000-meter run at the 2009 NCAA outdoor championships, followed it up in the fall of 2009 with a women’s cross-country title and added to it with a 2010 NCAA indoor title in the 3,000-meter run

Caton Cobb Men’s gymnastics 1941-42

Comment: Cobb won two titles in ‘41, doing so in the side horse — today’s pommel horse — and in parallel bars before winning a side horse title again in ‘42

Charlton Ehizuelen Men’s track and field 1974-77

Comment: Won the triple jump in ‘74 at the NCAA outdoor championship, claimed long jump title in ‘75 at NCAA outdoor championship and emerged with long jump titles at NCAA indoor championship in ‘76 and ‘77

Perdita Felicien Women’s track and field 2001-03

Comment: Canadian won a 60-meter hurdling title at the 2002 NCAA indoor championship, did the same in the 100 hurdles at the 2002 NCAA outdoor championship and repeated in the 100 hurdles at the 2003 NCAA outdoor championship

Joseph Giallombardo Men’s gymnastics 1938-40

Comment: Giallombardo won three titles each in all-around and tumbling to go along with a flying rings title in ‘38

Abie Grossfeld Men’s gymnastics 1957-58

Comment: Took home a high bar title in ‘57 before winning the high bar, all-around and floor exercise titles a year later

Mario Koers Men’s track and field 1993, 1996

Comment: Broke through in ‘93 with an indoor title in the 800-meter run before winning the 1,500 at the outdoor championship in ‘93 and ‘96

Herb McKenley Men’s track and field 1946-47

Comment: No one was better in the country in this two-year time period at the 220-yard dash and the 440 dash than this Jamaica native

Andrew Riley Men’s track and field 2010-12

Comment: Burst onto scene with outdoor title in 110-meter high hurldes in ‘10 before claiming a 60-meter hurdle indoor title in ‘11, winning the 100-meter dash and 110 high hurdles at the outdoor championship in ‘12

Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics 2004-06

Comment: Current UI coach won high bar title in ‘04, parallel bars in ‘05 and parallel bars and high bar titles in ‘06

Paul Ruggeri Men’s gymnastics 2008-09, 12

Comment: Took home title in high bar in ‘08 before repeating in event in ‘09, winning in parallel bars in ‘09 and then claiming a vault title in ‘12

George Walker Men’s track and field 1945, 1948

Comment: Swept the 120-yard high hurdles and 220 low hurdles in ‘45 before winning the 400 intermediate hurdles in ‘48