Meet seven UI wrestlers heading to NCAA Championships
Seven wrestlers will compete for Illinois at the NCAA Championships, which open Thursday in St. Louis. Here’s a grappler-by-grappler look:
Travis Piotrowski
125 pounds
Hometown: Crystal Lake
Season record: 18-13
If I win a title: “It would be unreal. Especially for a true freshman, it would be even crazier. This is something every wrestler has dreamed of, just even competing in the NCAAs. To win it is just one thing so few people get an opportunity to do. It would be really awesome to do that.”
Zane Richards
133 pounds
Hometown: Carbondale
Season record: 25-4
If I win a title: “It’s an opportunity I’ve worked for my entire life. It’s verification of your work. It’s verification of all the times I’ve split my face. All the times my knees have gone south on me. All the times I’ve had to sit in an ice bath and grit my teeth. All the times I’ve had to wake up earlier than probably anybody in the country just to get an extra workout in. I’m happy I get that opportunity, and I need to make the most of it.”
Eric Barone
149 pounds
Hometown: Crystal Lake
Season record: 10-9
If I win a title: “That’s everything I’ve worked for my entire life. All the years since elementary school, going in the summer and working for this, it would mean everything.”
Kyle Langenderfer
157 pounds
Hometown: Mokena
Season record: 23-8
If I win a title: “It would mean a lot coming off last year. I had a pretty rough season trying to make 149 all year and really wasn’t myself. This year, I feel like I’ve put together a pretty good campaign. I have the potential to do it.”
Isaiah Martinez
165 pounds
Hometown: Lemoore, Calif.
Season record: 27-0
If I win a title: “A third one would be just as special as the first one. It’s a testament to consistency and the work ethic that I put in.”
Zac Brunson
174 pounds
Hometown: Eugene, Ore.
Season record: 28-8
If I win a title: “It would be a great achievement for me. It’s something I’ve looked to accomplish since I was a little kid. It would be a great way to cap off a college career.
Emery Parker
184 pounds
Hometown: Wadsworth
Season record: 28-8
If I win a title: “It’s something I’ve looked forward to my whole life in wrestling. It’s the peak of wrestling. To be on top would be great.”
