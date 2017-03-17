Martinez one victory from record third national title

Other Related Content Four Illini wrestlers into NCAA quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS — Bust out the orange singlet again. Isaiah Martinez is back in a national championship match.

The Illinois redshirt junior has a chance Saturday night to become the most decorated wrestler in program history when the undefeated Martinez (31-0) takes on Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph (21-4) at 165 pounds in his quest to become the first Illini wrestler to ever win three national titles.

“I try not to let my ego get in the way of competing, but it’s not a secret. I want to be one of the greatest of all-time,” Martinez said after he defeated Wisconsin’s Isaac Jordan via a 2-1 decision in Friday night’s semifinals. “I think about that a lot. I’m very close to being considered one of the greatest of all time in college wrestling.”

At the very least, the California native — the only Illini to reach the semifinals after he advanced on Friday morning with a 10-5 decision against Oklahoma State’s Chandler Rogers in the quarterfinals — has already assured he’ll leave Champaign as one of the best in program history.

If he beats Joseph on Saturday, he becomes the standard bearer for future Illinois wrestlers to strive for.

“The way I speak, the way people can relate to me, the way I compete, the way I give people exciting matches, that’s greatness in its own right,” said Martinez, who is now 98-1 in his career.

“To me, being the greatest is not just about the record, but how you are and how you present yourself to the fans,” Martinez added.

He’ll have plenty of fans either in a sold-out Scottrade Center on Saturday or following along from outside the stadium.

Martinez decided before his debut at the 2015 NCAA meet in St. Louis that he would wear an orange singlet, one he spied during a practice session at Huff Hall, if he made the national championship match. He did so again last year after he won his second 157-pound national title at Madison Square Garden.

Martinez has already defeated Joseph twice this season by scores of 5-2 and 8-5. He’s eager for the rematch.

“The great thing about Vincenzo is he goes out there and shoots and he wrestles a lot,” Martinez said. “They’re always good matches. His tendency is to keep shooting until the other guy can’t defend him anymore, but that works right into my plan.”

Martinez has seen all sorts of strategies thrown his way this season. Winning two national titles in his first two seasons will do that.

“Everyone’s got a plan for you,” Martinez said. “It’s hard for guys to go out there and wrestle you. I wish it was that way again, but I’m going to have to do what I have to do.”

Which, so far in his three seasons at Illinois, is win. Win during the regular season. Win during the Big Ten Championships. And win during the NCAA Championships, when the lights are the brightest and the expectations the greatest.

“It’s definitely not another match,” Martinez said. “I don’t believe athletes who say this is just another tournament. I think they do that to give themselves false security. This is the big time. This is the big show.

“There’s obviously a little bit of pressure, but when you’re a good athlete, you know how to combat that anxiety and get your body ready to perform.”