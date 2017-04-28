Tate: Martinez has sights set on world championship

Photo by: The News-Gazette Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Illinois Isaiah Martinez (right) controls Indiana's Bryce Martin in the 165 lb. match. Martinez won the match. University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University, Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Huff Hall.

"I was never unbeatable in high school or younger," reflected Isaiah Martinez.

But having defeated Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph twice before, and with two NCAA wrestling trophies on his mantel, it had to come as a shock when Joseph pinned him in the 165-pound NCAA final on March 18.

Martinez is the UI's most accomplished athlete, having won the 2016 Dike Eddleman award and Monday finding his name among the 2017 Eddleman nominees. He has spoken frequently of leaving a legacy of four NCAA championships. But setting extreme goals often leads to the most bitter tumbles.

"When you've won two NCAA titles and the third year goes so smooth, it looked like it was going to happen," he said. "And then the rug is pulled from under your feet."

Looking back — and ahead

Returning to that critical moment, Martinez trailed by two points in the third period. It was desperation time. He needed a takedown to knot it up.

He had repeatedly survived such tight clashes, as he did in nipping Wisconsin's Isaac Jordan 2-1 in the semis, or a year earlier at 157 when he won a double-overtime match with Penn State's Jason Nolf in the Big Ten finals and edged Nolf 6-5 in the NCAA finals.

"When the third period began (against Joseph), I was calm and ready," Martinez recalled. "Then I went for it and, well ... it happens."

Explained UI coach Jim Heffernan: "Isaiah got caught on his back in a good hold (by Joseph) and got pinned. He is still a two-time NCAA champion and will use this experience to get better."

Martinez's goals simply get more challenging. Needing just 10 credits for his sociology degree, he has plenty of training time as he sets his sights on June trials for the U.S. world team in Lincoln, Neb.

He competed against the nation's best last November, losing 10-9 to former Illini Jimmy Kennedy in the semifinals. Having moved up one weight division this year, he is undecided whether he'll wrestle at 70 or 74 kilos (163 pounds) on June 10.

Staying on task

"The world championships are in Paris, France (in August)," said Martinez, a native Californian. "If I prepare and stay focused, I believe I can represent the United States and win the world title."

First, he must maintain a disciplined diet to hold his weight.

"I think this is the right weight for me," he said. "For 99 percent of the year, it went smoothly, no hitches. But all wrestlers have to stay disciplined with their diet. If I don't diet, I'll blow up."

Second, he must be certain that his summer activities, which require funding, don't interfere with his senior eligibility at Illinois.

"My wrestling club provides some support so I go through compliance to make sure NCAA regulations are adhered to," he said. "Some NCAA rules are a little over the top, and a lot of athletes aren't taken care of. Financing is always a big problem."

Thinking big picture

So Martinez is nursing stratospheric goals, unimaginable by nearly all his peers. Wrestling is his life, as he points out with a smile:

"I don't mean to lessen the impact education has had on my life. It's made a world of difference in my development. But I've given 17 years to school, and 18 to wrestling. So my goals are to be an Olympic gold medal wrestler (in 2020) and someday coach for the University of Illinois."

How long can Martinez wrestle?

"It's hard to say," he said. "Of all sports, other than women's gymnastics, wrestlers have the shortest careers. You don't see many age 30 or above. Wrestling is very hard on your body. We'll see if my body holds up. I'd love to wrestle as long as I can enjoy it and be effective for my country."

So he's shooting for the moon, starting June 10. Wish him luck.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.