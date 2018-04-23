Class 1A girls' soccer tournament pairings released
A quartet of girls' soccer teams know how their respective postseason runs will begin after Class 1A tournament pairings were released.
All four of these programs will take part in the 1A Decatur Lutheran Regional, which feeds into the Decatur Lutheran Sectional.
St. Thomas More is the top seed both in its regional and its half of the corresponding sectional. The Sabers (10-31-1) are joined by Uni High (5-5-1), Monticello (5-10) and Judah Christian (3-7-2).
Here are the complete pairings for the 1A Decatur Lutheran Regional.
Class 1A Decatur Lutheran Regional
Friday, May 4 Match
Match 1: (8) Decatur Lutheran at (7) Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 9 Matches
Match 2: (1) St. Thomas More vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m.
Match 3: (4) Uni High vs. (6) Monticello, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 11, Championship Match
Match 4: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 5 p.m.
The Class 2A postseason pairings, which will include Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana, are set to be released Friday afternoon.
