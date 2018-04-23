Clinton tabs Ridgeway as next football coach

CLINTON -- Chris Ridgeway will become Clinton's next football coach pending board of education approval, according to a Monday press release from the district.

Ridgeway would replace Nick Blackburn, who ran the Maroons for a single season in 2017. Among 10 years of high school coaching experience, according to the press release, Ridgeway has been part of football staffs with the Cerro Gordo/Bement co-op and Sangamon Valley.

Ridgeway most recently served as a Clinton assistant during the club's latest campaign, which ended with a 3-6 record and no postseason appearance for the Maroons.

"Chris believes that it's important to teach the athletes to become good young men, (and) build a rapport with the community and the youth football program," the press release read. "He states his number one rule is to be respectful to family, community and staff."

Clinton has qualified for the IHSA playoffs just once in the last 13 seasons, during which the Maroons have been led by three different men.

The News-Gazette will have more on this story when additional information becomes available.