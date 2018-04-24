Danville star Moore commits to Colorado State basketball

DANVILLE — A little more than two weeks after he garnered a release from the Drake men’s basketball program, Danville star Kendle Moore has found a new college home in Colorado State.

The Vikings senior on Tuesday announced his commitment to coach Niko Medved’s Rams squad, ending a second recruitment period of 15 days.

“I’ll like to thank God for giving me another opportunity to play the game I love at the next level,” Moore wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “I also like to give a big shoutout to my parents, coaches and everyone else who helped with my recruiting. I appreciated all the college coaches that recruited me these past couple weeks after I reopened my recruitment but I will be furthering my Academic and Athletic career at Colorado State University.”

Moore tied himself to then-Drake leader Medved in September 2017, but Medved was hired away by Colorado State on March 22. Moore responded by requesting and, on April 9, receiving a release from his National Letter of Intent with the Bulldogs.

Mid-major Division I interest in Moore heated up immediately after he parted ways with Drake. Between April 9 and April 17, the 2017 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year received offers from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Kent State, Western Illinois, North Dakota, Wright State and Colorado State.

Moore also reported having offers from Illinois State, Loyola, William & Mary and Toledo prior to signing with Drake, according to a June 2017 story on prephoops.com.

Moore’s latest decision corresponded with Colorado State point guard Prentiss Nixon jumping to Iowa State on Tuesday. Nixon averaged a team-best 16.1 points last season for an 11-21 Rams outfit that failed to qualify for postseason play.

Nixon’s departure could open up freshman-year playing time for Moore, who averaged an area-best 21.8 points per contest in 2017-18 in addition to 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals as the lead point guard for Danville, which posted a 26-3 campaign.