Class 2A girls' soccer tournament pairings announced
Five local girls' soccer squads will compete across two Class 2A regional tournaments next month, according to postseason pairings released Friday by the IHSA.
Mahomet-Seymour, Centennial and Danville will be involved in the 2A Centennial Regional, while Champaign Central and Urbana will take their talents to the 2A Normal West Regional.
Here's a look at the complete pairings for each regional:
Class 2A Centennial Regional
At Champaign
Quarterfinal Match (date TBD)
Match 1 — (9) Lincoln at (7) Danville, TBD
Tuesday, May 15 Matches
Match 2 — (2) Mahomet-Seymour vs. Match 1 winner, 4 p.m.
Match 3 — (3) Normal U-High at (5) Centennial, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 18 Match
Match 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Normal West Regional
At Normal
Tuesday, May 15 Matches
Match 1 — (8) Bloomington at (1) Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Match 2 — (4) Champaign Central vs. (6) Urbana, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 18 Match
Match 3 — Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Both regionals fall within the 2A Urbana Sectional, which also includes regionals in Morton and Springfield. Sectional action will begin May 22 with semifinal matches and conclude May 25 with the title bout.
