Class 2A girls' soccer tournament pairings announced

Five local girls' soccer squads will compete across two Class 2A regional tournaments next month, according to postseason pairings released Friday by the IHSA.

Mahomet-Seymour, Centennial and Danville will be involved in the 2A Centennial Regional, while Champaign Central and Urbana will take their talents to the 2A Normal West Regional.

Here's a look at the complete pairings for each regional:

Class 2A Centennial Regional

At Champaign

Quarterfinal Match (date TBD)

Match 1 — (9) Lincoln at (7) Danville, TBD

Tuesday, May 15 Matches

Match 2 — (2) Mahomet-Seymour vs. Match 1 winner, 4 p.m.

Match 3 — (3) Normal U-High at (5) Centennial, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 18 Match

Match 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.



Class 2A Normal West Regional

At Normal

Tuesday, May 15 Matches

Match 1 — (8) Bloomington at (1) Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

Match 2 — (4) Champaign Central vs. (6) Urbana, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 18 Match

Match 3 — Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

Both regionals fall within the 2A Urbana Sectional, which also includes regionals in Morton and Springfield. Sectional action will begin May 22 with semifinal matches and conclude May 25 with the title bout.