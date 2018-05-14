Franklin a quick study in brief track career

Video: Game of the Week: Monticello girls' track sectional » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Check out highlights of Thursday's Class 2A Monticello Girls' Track Sectional, including Mahomet-Seymour senior Jessica Franklin's state-best 300-meter hurdles performance.

MAHOMET — No easy definition fits to describe what took place during Thursday’s 300-meter hurdles race at the Class 2A Monticello girls’ track and field sectional.

A star-studded lineup included individuals with three of 2A’s top-five clockings in 2018, along with two other athletes not far outside that threshold. With warm conditions and little wind, it wasn’t much of a surprise all five of those girls moved ahead to this week’s state meet in Charleston.

But then there was Thursday’s first-place finisher. Mahomet-Seymour senior Jessica Franklin entered the sectional with the 300 hurdles’ top seed time at 45.69 seconds, narrowly edging out Monticello sophomore Emelia Ness and Urbana sophomore Kynzee Boastick.

Franklin completed her jaunt in 43.79 seconds, outpacing Ness by 1.8 seconds. It’s not only the best result in 2A this year — it’s the quickest girls’ time in the state, period.

“Very ugly form, though,” Franklin said afterward with a laugh. “I wasn’t expecting that because I knew Ness was the person I wanted to be by. I knew coming in my time was barely faster than hers, so I was not expecting to run that.”

That alone would be reason to recognize Franklin heading into today’s News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet at Urbana. There are a few other factors to consider, though, when pondering just how Franklin posted such an outcome.

This is Franklin’s first year of organized track. She’s previously been known as a distance specialist thanks to her cross-country acumen. Oh, and Thursday’s standard-setting run marked the third time Franklin suited up for the 300 hurdles.

In her entire life.

“All three of us sisters (joined by junior Amanda and sophomore Alexa), this is our first year in track, and Alexa wanted to be different from me,” Jessica Franklin said. “She said, ‘I’ll do the hurdles.’ And my dad’s like, ‘Jessica, I think you can do hurdles, too.’ So I tried them, and here I am.”

It almost seems too simple, considering Franklin is in prime position to top the 2A 300 hurdles podium at Charleston five days from now. There has to be some sort of secret, right?

It doesn’t appear so. Franklin and her sisters previously attended Arthur Okaw Christian, and while the trio played basketball for the home-school institution — a sport the three continued at Mahomet-Seymour — they weren’t actively training for track careers.

In fact, Franklin barely had any consistent interaction with hurdles until she joined the Bulldogs this season.

“Growing up, for basketball we did the little hurdle drills where they’re close, just walking over,” Franklin said. “But, no, I’d never run over a hurdle.”

M-S coach Darren Tee has allowed Franklin’s father, Jason, to instruct the youngster in the challenge that is hurdling. To say this strategy has worked out would be an understatement, as Franklin also notched second place in Thursday’s 100 hurdles to advance in that as well.

And here’s the kicker: Franklin initially didn’t anticipate lining up for at least one of the two sectional hurdling contests.

“The plan was I was going to run the 400 (Thursday), but I switched to the hurdles because I’ve only been hurdling for six weeks total,” said Franklin, who also qualified for state as part of M-S’ 1,600-relay foursome and took a shot at advancing in the 200 dash. “So I was like, ‘OK, senior year, I got what I wanted in the 400 ... I want to try something new.’”

Franklin already has posted Bulldog records in the 400 dash and 300 hurdles — the latter of which was achieved Thursday. She said she’s gunning for the 800 run mark at today’s Honor Roll Meet.

Then, she’ll prepare for triple duty at Eastern Illinois University. It will be Franklin’s first and only trip to the big blue track as an active prep athlete, a prospect which is admittedly a bit daunting.

“I already got nervous (at Monticello),” Franklin said. “I can’t imagine being nervous for state and all the people there screaming.”

At this point, though, it doesn’t seem Franklin will allow anything to derail the unexpected journey on which she’s embarked. It very well could take her to a college track program, as Franklin said she’s received interest from some schools.

That would allow her to make up for lost time in her previous three years of high school. And the opportunity to work on that hurdling form.

“The first (jump in Thursday’s 300) was bad, and the next three was what really sealed the deal because my form was down,” Franklin said. “Then it kind of became crappy again, but I just gutted it through. I was like, ‘I’m just going to jump over them and just run to the next one.’”