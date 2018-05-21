STM hires new boys' basketball coach

A former Champaign Central boys' basketball assistant coach will become the new boys' basketball coach at St. Thomas More.

STM athletic director Josh Hinkley announced the hire on Monday. Anderson comes to STM after spending the previous two seasons as the boys' basketball coach at La Salette, a private school in Georgetown.

Anderson went 45-13 in his two seasons at La Salette, where he arrived at working as an assistant coach for four seasons at Champaign Central.

Anderson replaces Matt Kelley, who resigned after six seasons in April to spend more time with his family. Kelley resides in Bloomington.

Anderson, who lives in Champaign, is a 2012 University of Illinois graduate.

"In addition to his clear care for the spiritual, moral, intellectual and physical development of his players, we were drawn to Coach Anderson's enthusiasm for and knowledge of the game of basketball," STM athletic director Josh Hinkley said in a statement. "His faith will shine through, and he will be a great model of character for our student-athletes. It is clear he knows his basketball and is eager to start working with the basketball players here at STM."

Anderson inherits a program that went 11-17 last season and lost 55-53 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a Class 2A regional semifinal game.

The La Salette team Anderson coached last season went 23-4, including wins against Hoopeston Area, Schlarman, Judah Christian, Uni High, Cissna Park and Unity.

"I am very happy to have the opportunity to be the head boys' basketball coach at St. Thomas More," Anderson said in a statement. "STM provides me not only with an opportunity to compete among the best 2A basketball teams in the state, but it also gives me the privilege to be a positive, Catholic role model for our next generation of leaders."