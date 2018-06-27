IHSA releases 2018 prep football schedules

Other Related Content Five local football teams to play at Memorial Stadium

Multiple games at Memorial Stadium and two local programs in the 8-Man Football league are among notes of interest among the 2018 prep football slate, which the IHSA released Wednesday afternoon.

Reigning Class 2A state champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley has been dealt a tough road to repeating. Not only do Mike Allen's Falcons not compete at home until Week 3, they've also been bumped up to the Heart of Illinois Large after winning the HOIC Small regular season title last year.

Tuscola, which placed second in Class 1A last season, opens its home slate on Aug. 31 with rival Arcola visiting in a renewal of the Cola Wars.

Memorial Stadium in Champaign will play host to four games on Sept. 22, all featuring at least one local team. Centennial will square off with Peoria Notre Dame at 10 a.m., Unity and Olympia will follow at 1 p.m., Urbana and Bloomington will match up at 4 p.m., and St. Thomas More and Rantoul will conclude the day at 7 p.m.

Additionally, both Judah Christian and Milford/Cissna Park have joined the 8-Man Football league, in which both will play eight-game schedules. The two squads will face off twice, with the first event happening Sept. 21 at Judah's Field of Dreams.

Here's a complete look at all local football schedules for the 2018 campaign:

8-Man Football

JUDAH CHRISTIAN

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Elgin West. Christ. TBA

Sept. 7 at Oakfield (Wis.) TBA

Sept. 14 vs. Lake Forest Acad. TBA

Sept. 21 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Rockford Christ. Life 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Elgin West. Christ.* TBA

Oct. 26 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.

*game location TBD



MILFORD/CISSNA PARK

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Elgin West. Christ. 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Lake Forest Acad. 2 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Ill. School for Deaf 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Elgin West. Christ. 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Shelbyville (Mo.)* 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.

*at Judah Christian



Independent

BLUE RIDGE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Martinsville 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Macomb 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Milledgeville 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Paris 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Red Hill 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Covington (Ind.) 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Edw. Metro-East Luth. 7 p.m.



Apollo Conference

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Washington 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Charleston 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Mascoutah 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Taylorville 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Mattoon 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Effingham 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Mt. Zion 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Lincoln 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Macomb 7 p.m.



Big 12 Conference

CENTENNIAL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Peoria 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Peoria Notre Dame* 10 a.m.

Sept. 28 at Urbana 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Lincoln-Way Central 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Bloomington 7 p.m.

*at Memorial Stadium, Champaign



CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Metamora 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Centennial 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Peoria Notre Dame* 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Danville 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Normal West 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

*at Peoria Stadium



DANVILLE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Thornwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Champaign Central 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Peoria Notre Dame* 7 p.m.

*at Peoria Stadium



URBANA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Rich East 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Normal Community 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Bloomington* 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Peoria Manual 1 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.

*at Memorial Stadium, Champaign



Central Illinois Conference

CLINTON

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. South Fork 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Pawnee 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Sullivan/OV 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.



SULLIVAN/OKAW VALLEY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Nokomis 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Newton 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Central A&M 7 p.m.



TUSCOLA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Clinton 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Sullivan/OV 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.



Heart of Illinois Large

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Eureka 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Fisher 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at LeRoy 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.



Heart of Illinois Small

FISHER

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at HASAAP 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Ridgeview 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at LeRoy 7 p.m.



LeROY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Eurkea 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Ridgeview 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.



RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 25 at Rockford Sacred Heart 1 p.m.

Aug. 31 at LeRoy 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. El Paso-Gridley* 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Eureka 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Fisher 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.

*at Lexington



Illini Prairie Conference

MONTICELLO

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Boomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.



PRAIRIE CENTRAL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.



RANTOUL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. St. Thomas More* 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

*at Memorial Stadium, Champaign



ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.



ST. THOMAS MORE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Rantoul* 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

*at Memorial Stadium, Champaign



UNITY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Olympia* 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.

*at Memorial Stadium, Champaign



Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest

ARCOLA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 25 vs. South Beloit 2 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.



ARGENTA-OREANA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Robinson 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.



ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Tri-County 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.



CERRO GORDO/BEMENT

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Oblong 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.



Little Okaw Valley Conference Southeast

TRI-COUNTY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at South Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Oblong 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Arcola 7 p.m.



VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Oblong 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.



Sangamon Valley Conference

IROQUOIS WEST

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. HASAAP 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.



PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Seneca 1 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.



WATSEKA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Seneca 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.



Vermilion Valley Conference

BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at HASAAP 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.



GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at HASAAP 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Martinsville 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Westville 7 p.m.



HOOPESTON AREA/SCHLARMAN ACADEMY/ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Fisher* 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. BRHA 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm* 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. River Ridge+ 7 p.m.

*At Schlarman

+At Ottawa Marquette



OAKWOOD

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at HASAAP 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.



SALT FORK

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Oblong 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. HASAAP 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Oakwood 7 p.m.



WESTVILLE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24 at Central A&M 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. HASAAP 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Westmont 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.