IHSA releases 2018 prep football schedules
Multiple games at Memorial Stadium and two local programs in the 8-Man Football league are among notes of interest among the 2018 prep football slate, which the IHSA released Wednesday afternoon.
Reigning Class 2A state champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley has been dealt a tough road to repeating. Not only do Mike Allen's Falcons not compete at home until Week 3, they've also been bumped up to the Heart of Illinois Large after winning the HOIC Small regular season title last year.
Tuscola, which placed second in Class 1A last season, opens its home slate on Aug. 31 with rival Arcola visiting in a renewal of the Cola Wars.
Memorial Stadium in Champaign will play host to four games on Sept. 22, all featuring at least one local team. Centennial will square off with Peoria Notre Dame at 10 a.m., Unity and Olympia will follow at 1 p.m., Urbana and Bloomington will match up at 4 p.m., and St. Thomas More and Rantoul will conclude the day at 7 p.m.
Additionally, both Judah Christian and Milford/Cissna Park have joined the 8-Man Football league, in which both will play eight-game schedules. The two squads will face off twice, with the first event happening Sept. 21 at Judah's Field of Dreams.
Here's a complete look at all local football schedules for the 2018 campaign:
8-Man Football
JUDAH CHRISTIAN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Elgin West. Christ. TBA
Sept. 7 at Oakfield (Wis.) TBA
Sept. 14 vs. Lake Forest Acad. TBA
Sept. 21 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Rockford Christ. Life 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Elgin West. Christ.* TBA
Oct. 26 at Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
*game location TBD
MILFORD/CISSNA PARK
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Elgin West. Christ. 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Lake Forest Acad. 2 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Ill. School for Deaf 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Elgin West. Christ. 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Shelbyville (Mo.)* 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.
*at Judah Christian
Independent
BLUE RIDGE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Martinsville 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Macomb 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Milledgeville 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Paris 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Red Hill 1 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Covington (Ind.) 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Edw. Metro-East Luth. 7 p.m.
Apollo Conference
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Washington 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Charleston 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Mascoutah 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Taylorville 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Mattoon 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Effingham 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Lincoln 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Macomb 7 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
CENTENNIAL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Peoria 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Peoria Notre Dame* 10 a.m.
Sept. 28 at Urbana 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Lincoln-Way Central 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
*at Memorial Stadium, Champaign
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Metamora 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Peoria Notre Dame* 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Danville 1 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Normal West 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
*at Peoria Stadium
DANVILLE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Thornwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Champaign Central 1 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Peoria Notre Dame* 7 p.m.
*at Peoria Stadium
URBANA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Rich East 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Normal Community 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Bloomington* 4 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Peoria Manual 1 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
*at Memorial Stadium, Champaign
Central Illinois Conference
CLINTON
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. South Fork 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Pawnee 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Sullivan/OV 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
SULLIVAN/OKAW VALLEY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Nokomis 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Newton 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Tuscola 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
TUSCOLA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Clinton 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Sullivan/OV 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Heart of Illinois Large
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Fisher 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Heart of Illinois Small
FISHER
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at HASAAP 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Ridgeview 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
LeROY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Eurkea 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Ridgeview 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Rockford Sacred Heart 1 p.m.
Aug. 31 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. El Paso-Gridley* 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Fisher 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.
*at Lexington
Illini Prairie Conference
MONTICELLO
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Boomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
RANTOUL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. St. Thomas More* 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
*at Memorial Stadium, Champaign
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
ST. THOMAS MORE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Rantoul* 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
*at Memorial Stadium, Champaign
UNITY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Olympia* 1 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.
*at Memorial Stadium, Champaign
Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest
ARCOLA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. South Beloit 2 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
ARGENTA-OREANA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Robinson 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Martinsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Oblong 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Little Okaw Valley Conference Southeast
TRI-COUNTY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at South Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Oblong 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Arcola 7 p.m.
VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Oblong 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Sangamon Valley Conference
IROQUOIS WEST
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. HASAAP 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at PBL 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Seneca 1 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
WATSEKA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Oblong 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Seneca 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. PBL 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at HASAAP 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. PBL 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at HASAAP 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Martinsville 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
HOOPESTON AREA/SCHLARMAN ACADEMY/ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Fisher* 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. BRHA 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm* 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. River Ridge+ 7 p.m.
*At Schlarman
+At Ottawa Marquette
OAKWOOD
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at HASAAP 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
SALT FORK
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Oblong 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at PBL 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. HASAAP 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
WESTVILLE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 24 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. HASAAP 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Westmont 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.
