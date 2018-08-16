Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2018 High School Football Preview
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 7:00am | News-Gazette News Services

A one-stop shop of stories, audio interviews, photos and videos leading up to the 2018 season.

 

Arcola
Purple Riders keep pressing forward

Blue Ridge
Knights motivated to reach playoffs

Champaign Centennial
Chargers upbeat about new season

Champaign Central
Boyd looks to carry Maroons

Danville
Vikings staying confident in Forrest's second season

Fisher
Bunnies refusing to be overlooked in 2018

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Falcons staying the course in pursuit of more excellence

Hoopeston (HASAAP)
Colunga ready for his return

Iroquois West
Iroquois West football under new management

Judah Christian
Numbers up as Tribe eyes inaugural season

Mahomet-Seymour
Confidence flows through QB Finch

Bulldogs' senior class seeks longer playoff stay

Monticello
Snyder aims to leave mark in final year as QB

Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Memory of last-season loss fuels Panthers

Prairie Central
Playoffs remain on Hawks' minds

Tri-County
Anderson glad to be back at home

Rantoul
It's more than just a game for Rantoul football

PODCAST: Head coach Tom Hess previews the 2018 season

Urbana
Walker, Tigers trying to change Urbana football's identity

Villa Grove/Heritage
Wilson, Blue Devils look to keep success intact

Watseka
Slimmer Watseka squad not backing down