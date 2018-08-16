2018 High School Football Preview
A one-stop shop of stories, audio interviews, photos and videos leading up to the 2018 season.
Arcola
Purple Riders keep pressing forward
Blue Ridge
Knights motivated to reach playoffs
Champaign Centennial
Chargers upbeat about new season
Champaign Central
Boyd looks to carry Maroons
Danville
Vikings staying confident in Forrest's second season
Fisher
Bunnies refusing to be overlooked in 2018
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Falcons staying the course in pursuit of more excellence
Hoopeston (HASAAP)
Colunga ready for his return
Iroquois West
Iroquois West football under new management
Judah Christian
Numbers up as Tribe eyes inaugural season
Mahomet-Seymour
Confidence flows through QB Finch
Bulldogs' senior class seeks longer playoff stay
Monticello
Snyder aims to leave mark in final year as QB
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Memory of last-season loss fuels Panthers
Prairie Central
Playoffs remain on Hawks' minds
Tri-County
Anderson glad to be back at home
Rantoul
It's more than just a game for Rantoul football
PODCAST: Head coach Tom Hess previews the 2018 season
Urbana
Walker, Tigers trying to change Urbana football's identity
Villa Grove/Heritage
Wilson, Blue Devils look to keep success intact
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.