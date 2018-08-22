Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 83 Today's Paper

4 area football programs ranked in 2018 preseason polls
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

4 area football programs ranked in 2018 preseason polls

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 4:12pm | Colin Likas

Other Related Content

A quartet of area football programs have been ranked within their respective preseason top-10 rankings by the Associated Press voters panel.

The polls, released Wednesday afternoon, include Monticello in Class 3A and the trio of Tuscola, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Argenta-Oreana in Class 1A. Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden also received votes in Class 3A.

GCMS is the reigning Class 2A state champion, while Tuscola placed runner-up in 1A last year.

Week 1 of the 2018 season is slated for this week, with most local teams competing Friday night.

Here's a complete list of the preseason AP prep football polls:

Class 8A
School    Pts
 1. Lincoln-Way East (8)    89
 2. Loyola (1)    82
 3. Maine South    59
 4. Marist    49
 (tie)Edwardsville    49
 6. Homewood-Flossmoor    47
 7. Glenbard West    46
 8. Naperville Central    20
 9. Bolingbrook    16
10. Hinsdale Central    11
Others receiving votes: Barrington 9, Oswego 8, Stevenson 4, Minooka 3, Huntley 2, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A
School    Pts
 1. Batavia (3)    81
 2. East St. Louis (2)    77
 3. Nazareth (4)    73
 4. Lake Zurich (1)    70
 5. Chicago Mt. Carmel    43
 6. St. Rita    42
 7. Lincoln Way West    31
 8. St. Charles North    30
 9. Normal Community    15
10. Brother Rice    14
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 10, Benet 9, Lincoln-Way Central 7, Simeon 5, Moline 4, Hersey 1, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.

Class 6A
School    Pts
 1. Phillips (6)    82
 2. Prairie Ridge (1)    66
 3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)    64
 4. Cary-Grove (1)    57
 5. Oak Lawn Richards    52
 6. Lemont    41
 7. Normal West    38
 8. Crete-Monee    35
 9. DeKalb    11
10. Willowbrook    7
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale South 6, Quincy 5, Providence 3, Belvidere North 2.

Class 5A
School    Pts
 1. Washington (6)    81
 2. Dunlap (1)    72
 3. Montini (1)    67
 4. Hillcrest (1)    46
 5. St. Laurence    45
 6. Highland    44
 7. Sterling    39
 8. Woodstock Marian    37
 9. Peoria Central    19
10. Antioch    14
Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 13, Rich Central 10, Decatur MacArthur 8, Richwoods 3, Triad 3, Marion 1, Lakes Community 1.

Class 4A
School    Pts
 1. Rochester (9)    99
 2. Morris (1)    79
 3. IC Catholic (2)    73
 4. Raby    59
 5. Rockford Boylan    47
 6. Althoff Catholic    45
 7. Taylorville    39
 8. Columbia    32
 9. Coal City    27
10. Herrin    25
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 11, Richmond-Burton 10, Johnsburg 8, Dixon 6, Rochelle 6, Wheaton Academy 3, Manteno 1.

Class 3A
School    Pts
 1. Byron (2)    70
 2. Williamsville (2)    64
 3. Farmington (1)    54
 4. Wilmington    52
 5. Pleasant Plains (1)    43
 6. Carlinville (1)    42
 7. Rock Island Alleman    36
 8. Vandalia    34
 9. Anna-Jonesboro    29
 10.Monticello    26
Others receiving votes: North Boone 22, Bloomington Central Catholic 19, Greenville 13, Beardstown 12, Tolono Unity 5, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 4.

Class 2A
School    Pts
 1. Maroa-Forsyth (4)    84
 2. Sterling Newman (5)    67
 3. Rockridge    57
 4. Decatur St. Teresa    56
 5. Orion    46
 (tie) Knoxville    46
 7. Downs Tri-Valley    34
 8. Trenton Wesclin    21
 9. Illini West (Carthage)    17
10. Pana    16
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 14, Hamilton West Hancock 8, Auburn 7, Staunton 6, Eastland-Pearl City 4, Clifton Central 3, Chicago (Hope) Academy 3, Mercer County 3, El Paso-Gridley 3.

Class 1A
School    Pts
 1. Lena-Winslow (4)    84
 2. Tuscola    59
 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5)    50
 4. Camp Point Central    47
 5. Carrollton    39
 6. Forreston    37
 7. Princeville    34
 8. Kewanee (Wethersfield)    31
 9. Ottawa Marquette    30
10. Argenta-Oreana    20
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 15, Dakota 15, Athens 12, Milledgeville 9, Concord (Triopia) 8, Red Hill 3, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 2.